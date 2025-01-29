Menu Explore
On this day: Pakistan’s remarkable turnaround after Irfan Pathan’s hat-trick in Karachi

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 29, 2025 10:18 AM IST

On this day, Irfan Pathan claimed a hat-trick in the very first over of a Test match in Karachi. But Pakistan bounced back brilliantly to win the match.

An extraordinary Test match between India and Pakistan began at Karachi's National Stadium on this day in 2006. The game witnessed dramatic twists and turns, culminating in a comprehensive victory for Pakistan.

Irfan Pathan celebrates with team-mates after taking a hat-trick in the very first over of a Test match against Pakistan in Karachi.(Getty Images)
Irfan Pathan celebrates with team-mates after taking a hat-trick in the very first over of a Test match against Pakistan in Karachi.(Getty Images)

The match began sensationally when India's left-arm seamer, Irfan Pathan, claimed a hat-trick in the very first over. He dismissed Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf in three successive deliveries, leaving Pakistan reeling at 0 for 3. This feat marked only the second instance of a bowler claiming a hat-trick in the opening over of a Test match.

Kamran Akmal's counter-attacking century

Despite the early collapse, wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal plotted a remarkable recovery for Pakistan. Coming in at 39 for 6, Akmal scored a resilient 113 runs, studded with 18 boundaries. Abdul Razzaq (45) and Shoaib Akhtar (45) chipped in with crucial runs that propelled Pakistan to a total of 245 in their first innings.

In reply, India managed to reach 238 runs, with Yuvraj Singh (45) and Irfan Pathan (40) being the notable run-scorers. Pakistan's bowlers, particularly Mohammad Asif and Abdul Razzaq bowled brilliantly to pick four and three scalps respectively. Shoaib Akhtar claimed two wickets and Shahid Afridi picked one wicket.

In their second innings, Pakistan amassed a formidable 599 for 7 declared. Faisal Iqbal led the charge with a splendid 139, supported by half-centuries from Salman Butt (53), Imran Farhat (57), Younis Khan (77), Mohammad Yousuf (97), Shahid Afridi (60) and Razzaq (90). This collective batting effort set India an imposing target of 607 runs for victory.

Yuvraj Singh's valiant effort

Facing a daunting task, India faltered early in their second innings, losing wickets at regular intervals. Yuvraj Singh stood tall amidst the collapse, and scored a magnificent 122 runs. However, his lone battle couldn't prevent India from being bowled out for 265, handing Pakistan a resounding 341-run victory.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
Follow Us On