'Once they get IPL contract, everything goes out of window': Mayank Yadav's prolonged injury absence irks ex-AUS star

Mayank Yadav became a household name during the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League, where his raw pace impressed many as he appeared for the Lucknow Super Giants. However, the promising pacer's career has been hampered by recurring injuries, raising questions about the sustainability of his high-octane bowling style. India's Mayank Yadav bowls a delivery during the first T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India(AP)

During the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India were left without the venom in their attack once Jasprit Bumrah’s spells came to an end, with many pointing to the absence of injury-hit Mayank Yadav, whose blistering pace could have made an impact on Aussie pitches.

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg offered his analysis on the issue, suggesting that the crux of the problem lies in young Indian bowlers seemingly focussing on IPL contracts over developing the necessary skills for longer formats.

Hogg explained, “He’s [Mayank Yadav] injury-prone because he’s young. I’m looking at his first-class stat, he’s only played one FC game. So, he hasn’t played too much of the longer format as well. I think it’s just sheer pace with Mayank Yadav.”

Hogg further elaborated on the broader trend among young pacers, especially those coming through the IPL ranks. “There are a couple of other bowlers that are very similar to him that bowl 145-150-plus but I think with young Indian bowlers coming through they bowl that pace. Sometimes, they are thinking right, just bowl sheer pace, if I can get an IPL contract, I’m happy. The end.”

Don't have ‘endurance’

Once these bowlers secure an IPL contract, according to Hogg, they often lose focus on developing their skills for the longer forms of the game. “Once they get that IPL contract, everything falls out of the window. They don’t learn how to play the longer form of the game. They don’t know how to bowl within themselves, they don’t have that endurance factor. They haven’t been trained for that endurance factor,” Hogg added.

Despite these concerns, Mayank Yadav’s journey has not been without its strategic backing from the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Recognizing his potential, the NCA avoided rushing him into international cricket, opting instead for a more gradual development plan.

Despite his IPL success, Yadav was directed to focus on his progression from white-ball to red-ball cricket. Yadav continues to recover from the injury which ruled him out of the home T20I series against Bangladesh; it is unlikely that he will be a part of the upcoming limited-overs series against England, though.