‘One contest will be a draw’: Harbhajan Singh predicts the result of India vs England Test series

Team India will begin its quest for a Test series win in England as they take on Joe Root-led side in the opening encounter, which starts on Wednesday in Nottingham. India don’t have an impressive track record here as they haven’t won a Test series on English soil since 2007. Back in 2018, they lost 1-4 to the hosts, with their lone victory coming at Trent Bridge.

Three years later, Kohli & Co look to start afresh and rewrite history in England. Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that the Indian contingent will return victorious, expecting the visitors to win at least 2 or 3 games in the 5-match series.

“India definitely has the team to succeed there. Yes, they lost against New Zealand which was a one-off game, where India did not play well. If this Indian team wins on England shores, they will stand out from the rest,” Harbhajan said in his latest YouTube video.

“I hope this team performs well and wins the series. My prediction is that India will definitely win two or three Test matches and one contest will be a draw. Even if the series is drawn, it will be a huge gain because of the challenging conditions. Batting would be very important as the responsibility will be on Kohli, Rohit and Pujara. If they score runs, then we have bowlers to bowl out England,” he added.

England have been struggling in the longest format of the game for quite a long time now. They are yet to register a win since February 2021. After defeating India by 227 runs in the first Chennai Test, England have played 5 games (3 against India and 2 against New Zealand) and lost four, with one match ending in a draw.

Harbhajan believes that the hosts would be under pressure, given their recent run in the red-ball format and unavailability of Ben Stokes.

“England will be under pressure because they will be playing without Ben Stokes. They fielded a team against New Zealand that, according to me, won’t win a Test for a couple of years at least. If they walk out with such a team, India will walk all over them,” Harbhajan Singh said.