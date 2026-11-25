Since January 2021, India have tried 10 different opening pairs across 58 Tests. These combinations have featured just six batters. Of them, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara have retired, while Mayank Agarwal has fallen off the radar. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, meanwhile, have found more settled roles in the team. And in Yashasvi Jaiswal, India have found their most promising young opener since Virender Sehwag.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul put on their 2nd century partnership in Tests for India (PTI) more less

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Since Jaiswal became India’s 17th centurion on Test debut against the West Indies in 2023, his place in the batting line-up has remained unchallenged. Indian cricket has undergone a sea of changes in the last few years – stalwarts have retired and the chief selector’s tenure ended. Through it all, Jaiswal’s position has remained the only constant. His partner, Rahul, has spent much of the past decade shuffling up and down the batting order, only to return to the spot best suited to him. Finally, in Jaiswal and Rahul, India seem to have found an opening pair that’s settled in.

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Beyond the numbers – 1114 runs from 28 innings, including six fifty-plus and two century partnerships, making them India’s second most successful opening pair in the last five years – it is how Rahul is the yin to Jaiswal’s yang that gives this combination its unique distinction. One brings a proper old-school technique, while the other is eager to get on with the proceedings.

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{{^usCountry}} Jaiswal’s strike rate of 67 is the second-best ever by an India opener. While he may not always be the more measured batter, his counter-attacking 85 that got India off the blocks in Wellington was reminiscent of Sehwag. Jaiswal still has a long way to go to come close to, let alone match, Sehwag’s greatness, but his strokeplay perhaps bears the closest resemblance to that of India’s two-time triple-centurion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaiswal’s strike rate of 67 is the second-best ever by an India opener. While he may not always be the more measured batter, his counter-attacking 85 that got India off the blocks in Wellington was reminiscent of Sehwag. Jaiswal still has a long way to go to come close to, let alone match, Sehwag’s greatness, but his strokeplay perhaps bears the closest resemblance to that of India’s two-time triple-centurion. {{/usCountry}}

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Opening Pairs since 2021 Span Innings Runs Highest Average Jaiswal-Rohit 2023-24 28 1269 229 45.32 Jaiswal-Rahul 2024-Present 30 1114 201 38.41 Rohit-Gill 2021-23 18 611 74 35.94 Rohit-Rahul 2021-23 11 549 126 49.9 Agarwal-Rahul 2021-22 6 240 117 40 Rahul-Gill 2022-22 4 141 70 35.25 Agarwal-Pujara 2021-21 1 107 107 107 Agarwal-Rohit 2022-22 3 104 52 34.66 Agarwal-Gill 2021-21 3 103 80 34.44 Pujara-Gill 2022-22 3 31 27 15.5 View All

Rahul, meanwhile, has been the perennial floater. He has opened for India across three different stints. In the first, between January 2015 and 2018, Rahul scored 1438 runs in 34 innings at an average of 43.5. His second stint, between August 2021 and February 2023, wasn’t as impactful, with 636 runs in 11 Tests at an average of 30.2.

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The current run, however, which began during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy - the Melbourne Test is the only time he did not open - is where Rahul has enjoyed the most: 1419 runs in 17 Tests at an average of 50.68, including six fifties and hundreds. Besides, Rahul has had a staggering 10 opening partners throughout his career, but it’s with Jaiswal that he’s excelled the most.

KL has kept things steady at the top

The Rahul-Jaiswal duo took just two innings to usher Indian cricket into a new era. After India were bowled out for 150 in the first innings of the Perth Test, their 200-run partnership, built on a first-innings lead of 46, set the team on course for victory. Such was the promise of the combination that a struggling Rohit, then captain, had to drop himself down to No. 6. Almost three years on, the picture is entirely different. Neither Rahul nor Jaiswal has to worry about being replaced.

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Something similar unfolded at the Basin Reserve, although the two pitches were like apples and oranges. Their 130-run stand, however, was just the beginning of India’s marathon innings. Rahul and Jaiswal impressed in England too, stitching together partnerships of 91 at Leeds, 51 in Birmingham and 94 in Manchester, besides their respective tallies of 532 and 411 runs. Partnerships aside, the fact that they are succeeding individually is a big takeaway.

“The way both openers batted, they have laid a solid foundation all the series. KL did 500-plus runs; Jaiswal also scored close to 500 runs. This had not happened for a long time. This foundation is critical. We have been able to do it successfully,” Sachin Tendulkar had said after India drew the series 2-2.

How the others stack up

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The Rohit-Jaiswal partnership was more naturally aggressive than the Rahul-Jaiswal combination. Both batters’ ability to attack put the opposition under pressure early. Rahul and Jaiswal, on the other hand, make for a more balanced pair, with the right-hander's ability to defend and leave the new ball complementing Jaiswal's eagerness to score early runs.

The Rohit-Gill partnership was perhaps the most pleasing to watch. Both batters were instinctive stroke-makers, always inclined to play their shots, but that also made them slightly more vulnerable in testing conditions. The Rohit-Rahul pair, meanwhile, offered a good balance of attacking intent and measured, watchful batting. However, the biggest advantage of the Jaiswal-Rahul combination is its left-right composition, which makes it a tactically versatile pairing.

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Statistically, the Rohit-Jaiswal pair was the bigger blockbuster. It was alongside his former India captain that Jaiswal enjoyed a prolific home series against England, scoring 712 runs. But with Rohit taking up Test opening relatively late in his career – he was already 32 – it was always likely to be a short-term combination. The Rohit-Gill pair offered plenty of promise too, but that partnership was cut short after yielding 611 runs in 18 innings. Rahul and Rohit, meanwhile, had their share of productive outings, the most memorable being their partnerships in England in 2021, where both scored hundreds and gave India solid starts at Lord’s and the Oval.

At 34, with no serious opening contender knocking on the door, Rahul appears well-placed to continue in the role, at least for another year. He is no longer playing all three formats, and India play fewer ODIs than they did a few years ago. Eventually, his career will wind down. But as long as he is around, India shall continue to reap the rewards of this fine in-form pairing.

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