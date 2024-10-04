OTD: The day Shahid Afridi scored the fastest century in ODI history

On October 4, 1996, Shahid Afridi announced himself to the world in a way no one could have ever thought of. Playing in only his second One-Day International (ODI) and his first innings with the bat, Afridi stunned everyone by smashing the fastest century in ODI history at the time, off just 37 balls. This knock against Sri Lanka in the KCA Centenary Tournament in Nairobi remains one of the most iconic moments in cricket. On October 4, 1996, Shahid Afridi smashed the fastest century in ODI history at the time, off just 37 balls.(File Photo)

A bold promotion

Afridi, then only 16 years old, was a relative unknown in international cricket. His call-up to the Pakistan team was largely to fill a spot, and when he was promoted to No. 3 as a pinch-hitter, few expected what would follow. His promotion came after Saeed Anwar and Rameez Raja gave Pakistan a solid start, and Afridi was sent in to maintain the momentum.

He not only kept the tempo going but redefined aggression in cricket. Facing a strong Sri Lankan bowling attack, Afridi unleashed a barrage of sixes and fours. Afridi reached his hundred in just 37 balls, breaking the previous record held by Sanath Jayasuriya, who had scored a 48-ball century earlier that same year.

The blazing hundred

Afridi’s 102 runs came from just 40 balls, featuring 11 sixes and six boundaries. His six-hitting prowess equalled Jayasuriya's record for the most sixes in an innings. Jayasuriya himself, an effective bowler, was dispatched for 28 runs in a single over.

Afridi's blitzkrieg helped Pakistan post a huge total of 371 for 9, with contributions from Saeed Anwar, who made a classy 115, but Afridi's fireworks grabbed the spotlight.

Sri Lanka, in response, put up a valiant effort but were bowled out for 289, losing by 82 runs. Afridi’s century was supported by Pakistan’s bowlers, with Waqar Younis and Saqlain Mushtaq leading the charge, taking five and four wickets, respectively.

Legacy of the knock

Afridi’s 37-ball century remained the fastest ODI hundred for 17 years, until Corey Anderson of New Zealand broke it by one ball in 2014. Anderson’s record was soon surpassed by South African legend AB de Villiers, who notched up a century in just 31 balls.