OTD: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record as fastest to 10,000 ODI runs

On October 24, 2018, in Visakhapatnam, Virat Kohli notched up a significant milestone by breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record for being the fastest to 10,000 ODI runs. Kohli reached this milestone in just 205 innings, surpassing Tendulkar's 259. The landmark came during the second ODI against West Indies, where Kohli scored 157 not out. Virat Kohli raises his bat after reaching the landmark of 10,000 runs in one-day internationals during the second ODI match against West Indies in Visakhapatnam.(AP Photo)

Needing 81 runs to reach the 10,000-run mark, Kohli wasted no time. He achieved the milestone with a boundary off Kemar Roach. By doing so, Kohli became the fifth Indian and 13th overall to enter the 10,000-run club in ODI cricket, joining the likes of Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and MS Dhoni. What's more remarkable is that Kohli accomplished this in 54 fewer innings than Tendulkar, reinforcing his reputation as one of the greatest ODI batsmen of all time.

A match of high drama

Though Kohli’s record-breaking performance dominated headlines, the match itself was a thriller. India posted a solid total of 321 for 6 in 50 overs, powered largely by Kohli’s unbeaten 157, his 37th ODI century. Despite India’s strong position, the West Indies put up a valiant fight.

Shimron Hetmyer’s explosive 94 and Shai Hope’s composed 123 not out kept West Indies in contention. In a nail-biting finish, the Windies needed 14 runs off the final over. While India appeared to have the upper hand after a few quick wickets, Hope’s boundary off the last ball of the match tied the scores. For Hope, this was his second ODI century that ended in a tie.

Kohli’s incredible consistency in ODIs is a hallmark of his stellar career. Since making his debut in 2008, he has established himself as a world-class batter, particularly in run chases. Moreover, Kohli's ability to break Tendulkar's record so early in his career only heightened expectations for what more he could achieve in the years to come.