Otherwise, PCB are really alert with who was sleeping on the flight: Former Pakistan captain on PSL controversy

It was recently reported that several Pakistan players missed their flights to the United Arab Emirates for the restart of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6. Media reports stated 16 players were informed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that they would be travelling on commercial flights to Abu Dhabi for the resumption of the league. But due to documentation problems, several players including Sarfaraz Ahmed reportedly missed the flight to Abu Dhabi.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has reacted to the controversy and questioned the silence of PCB on the issue. Butt has said it is PCB's responsibility to take care of players' travel and should have provided news logistics and documentation.

“They (PCB) have a high-profile media setup. It is their responsibility to give news regarding the players’ travel, regarding their logistics, what issues and hurdles the players are facing and how and when things will be sorted out. It is pin-drop silence in this regard.”

“Otherwise, they seem really alert with information like who was sleeping on the flight, who was awake, who watched which film. Then there are videos about who has done what exercise in their hotel room. If they can update everyone about what’s going on, it will have a positive impact on people with regards to the PSL. If would be better if the PCB explains everything as it is. That would be then taken as the final word from the authentic source and wouldn’t lead to confusion.”

It has also been reported that Quetta Gladiators’ owner Nadeem Omer is unhappy with the whole situation and has blamed the PCB for the problem.