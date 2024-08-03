Colombo [Sri Lanka], : As the first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka ended in a thrilling tie, the Men in Blue's interim bowling coach, Sairaj Bahutule, said that the Indian batters are "good bowlers" as well. "Our batters are good bowlers as well": India's interim bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule

One of the most shocking moments of the first ODI was when India batter Shubman Gill came to bowl. He gave away 14 runs in his one-over spell.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Bahutule said that the Indian batters have the skills to bowl.

"I think our batters are good bowlers as well. Their primary skill is batting, so they don't focus much on bowling, but they have the skills," Bahutule said.

The interim bowling coach pointed out how Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav contributed to the T20I series by bowling.

"Like we saw in the T20Is, the way Rinku and Suryakumar contributed and made India win the match. Similarly, Shubman Gill was given an opportunity and, in the coming time, it is definitely going to be an all-rounder's game," he added.

He also gave a heads-up and further added that there will be more such incidents where the batters will come out to bowl.

"But if in the top four or five, if someone can bowl, that definitely helps the team. Moving forward, you will see more contributions. I think we can use our bowlers as per the situation and the pitch conditions. Somebody who can bowl as a batter, it can be a surprise element for the opponent. So, moving ahead, there will be ample opportunities for the batters to bowl," he further added.

Recapping the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat against India.

Pathum Nissanka and Dunith Wellalage showcased a standout performance in the game and powered Sri Lanka to 230/8 in the first inning.

Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel led the Indian bowling attack after both of them picked up two wickets in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock and helped the Men in Blue get a fiery start. Axar Patel and KL Rahul were also magnificent on the crease. However, the match ended in a thrilling tie as India were all out on 230.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Charith Asalanka picked up three wickets each in their respective spells to lead the Sri Lanka bowling attack.

Dunith Wellalage was named the 'Player of the Match'.

India and Sri Lanka will return to action in the second ODI on Sunday at the same venue.

