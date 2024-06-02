Dallas [USA], : After his side's disappointing seven-wicket loss against the United States in the inaugural match of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Dallas, Canada skipper Saad Bin Zafar said his bowlers missed their lines and lengths. "Our bowlers missed their lines and lengths": Canada skipper Bin Zafar after losing against US

Saad displayed a poor performance while defending the team's total of 194 as he gifted 42 runs in his four-over spell and at an economy rate of 10.50.

Speaking after the match, Saad said he felt that the total of 194 runs was great and was happy about it. He also pointed out that the pitch at the Grand Prairie Stadium had 'good bounce'.

He also hoped that his side would perform well in the upcoming games.

"Felt score of 194 was a great total, and I was pretty happy. We started well, But Jones-Gous batted exceptionally. Our bowlers had no chance. The pitch had good bounce, but it got better for batting in the second innings with dew settling in. Our bowlers missed their lines and lengths, and we shouldn't have given away the no-balls and extras. We played an exceptional game overall. Nothing to be sad about, the effort from the boys was good. This is just the start and hope we can do well in the next game," Saad was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Recapping the match, the USA opted to bowl first after winning the toss. A fine 43-run opening stand took place between Aaron Johnson and Navneet Dhaliwal. At one point, Canada was 66/2 in eight overs. A 62-run stand between Navneet and Nicholas Kirton and a cameo by Shreyas Movva pushed Canada to 194/5 in 20 overs.

Harmeet Singh was the pick of the bowlers for the USA.

In the run-chase, USA was the spot of bother, losing two wickets for 42 runs after the powerplay. However, a 131-run partnership between Aaron Jones and Andries Gous took USA to a seven-wicket win with 14 balls left.

Dillon Heyliger was the top bowler for Canada. Jones became the 'Player of the Match' for his explosive knock.

