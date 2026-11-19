Kolkata: Is anything wrong with Mohammed Siraj?

If taking 23 wickets in England, winning a Test at the Oval almost single-handedly doesn’t count, what does? (PTI)

“Nothing.”

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“I mean I can't see anything wrong. That's the best possible eleven the team management thought it was and that is the one which played.”

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This, for a bowler, who not too long ago bowled 185 overs across five Tests in England without breaking down. If you are still wondering why Mohammed Siraj isn’t playing the Basin Reserve Test, you aren’t alone. Saving him for the Test series was one way to explain Siraj’s baffling exclusion from the white ball series until he finally was picked for the fifth ODI. About time, it was felt, as the Test series was coming up.

Also Read: Nicholls-Phillips stand neutralises Bumrah's early three-for on Day 1 of Wellington Test

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{{^usCountry}} Post this selection shocker though, Siraj’s predicament feels like it borders on the absurd. If taking 23 wickets in England, winning a Test at the Oval almost single-handedly doesn’t count, what does? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Post this selection shocker though, Siraj’s predicament feels like it borders on the absurd. If taking 23 wickets in England, winning a Test at the Oval almost single-handedly doesn’t count, what does? {{/usCountry}}

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The decision isn’t indefensible in isolation. There are four fast bowlers, and each selection is based on some merit. Barring Jasprit Bumrah though, who, quite simply, is making the ball talk. Prasidh Krishna’s height opens up a different trajectory though he didn’t explore that enough. Akash Deep is extremely economical and the only pacer closest to replicating the upright seam bowling Mohammed Shami was known for. Anshul Kamboj is a medium-pacer focused on bowling a tight line but by no means a genuine wicket-taker. Which somewhat explains the situation India are in after the first day, conceding two sessions after having New Zealand on the mat at 70/5, with Siraj cutting a forlorn figure in the dugout.

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Quite predictably, Sitanshu Kotak, India’s batting coach, attended the post-stumps press interaction on a day their bowling had frittered away a rare advantage. After confirming nothing was wrong with Siraj, Kotak was then asked what determined the selection of the four pacers.

To which he immediately replied “One obviously is pace” before taking a pause and adding: “If it’s a short answer, I would say two seam the ball well, two swing the ball well.”

Fair enough, but how does Siraj still not figure in the quartet if India can’t compromise on pace?

No cricketer should be immune to competition, and no selection decision should be dictated by sentiment alone. Siraj has his limitations, his aggression can occasionally become counterproductive, and his control is not always on point. But to overlook his effort every time Siraj is thrown the ball would be unfair.

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Bumrah would have never been allowed to play five Tests in England, and so Siraj put his hand up to not only last all the matches but also engineer a six-run victory in the fifth Test. Nine wickets across two innings, capped by a dramatic dismissal of Gus Atkinson at the Oval, was it all for nothing?

Harder to understand is the apparent absence of a coherent hierarchy. India have spent the best part of the last two decades celebrating their fast bowling evolution. From the dreary days of struggling to find three quality seamers to now carrying an entire pool on the road, the transformation has been remarkable. But that depth is useful only when managed intelligently. Otherwise, it quickly becomes a revolving door in which nobody quite knows what can insure a permanent place.

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Equally startling was the decision to pick Washington Sundar over Ravindra Jadeja, something Kotak attributed to the beaten to pulp left-right theory as New Zealand’s top order has four left-handed batters. Does that mean Test experience the length and breadth of Ravindra Jadeja doesn’t count just because he doesn’t have the natural ability to take the ball away? What was then the point of making Jadeja—who was happily bossing around in the Ranji Trophy—fly all the way to New Zealand when everybody knew their top-order would be dominantly left-handed?

It once again sheds light on an uncomfortable habit of becoming excessively enamoured by a range of possibilities. Every promising fast bowler represents a fresh opportunity, every data model throws up a new solution, every new selection is an opportunity to discover something better. When the excitement surrounding the next entrant/solution begins to cloud the logic of picking the cricketers already doing the job, it could spell disaster.

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It probably already is, judging by the way the first Test is panning out. The new ball offered considerable assistance, but Test matches are—as India must be realising by now—rarely won in the first hour. The surface has flattened, the ball will lose its shine and the contest can become an exercise in endurance with two well-settled batters at the crease. Who better than Siraj to deliver that long spell, maintaining the intensity and creating opportunities, when the obvious ones have disappeared? Since workload management is clearly not the reason why Siraj is missing out, isn’t this move going to torpedo his confidence?

Not to forget how big a setback it is to the process India have trusted to finally create a fast bowling culture. Talent is required, but so is clarity and communication between players and the management. Fast bowlers need to know that they are valued not just when they take wickets, but also when they absorb the punishment that makes those wickets possible.

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This bowling attack could still deliver a performance that makes the selection look inspired. But a successful game is not necessarily evidence of a sound selection philosophy. Having spent decades trying to produce fast bowlers who can win them Tests abroad, India now seem confused about keeping them in sync. Today Siraj, tomorrow it could be someone else. Perhaps the most troubling thing about Siraj's omission is not that he has been dropped. It is that, despite everything he has done, India still appear to be asking whether they can do without him.