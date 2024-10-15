Babar Azam's three-word reaction on Kamran Ghulam's ton despite 'perfect replacement' claims taking internet by storm

There were apprehensions about the selectors' decision to "rest" Babar Azam for the second and third Test against England at home, while most veteran cricketers, including a few in the team, criticised the call. In fact, former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja lashed out at the selectors, in what he labelled as a 'knee-jerk reaction.' Amid all the storm off the field, Kamran Ghulam was handed the crucial No. 4 role in the batting line-up, on his Test debut, on Tuesday, but the 29-year-old did not disappoint as he returned with a record century in Multan. Kamran Ghulam scored a record century for Pakistan in 2nd England Test

Ghulam, who earned a place in the squad on the back of a stunning run in domestic cricket, walked in at 19/2 when Pakistan lost both their openers in a space of 13 deliveries on a tricky recycled wicket. However, the batter carved out a resolute 118 off 224 balls and became the 13th Pakistan batsman to score a century on Test debut and the first to do so against England. He also became the first Pakistan batter to score a century in his first outing as a No. 4 batter after Saleem Malik in 1982.

Following the knock, Babar, who was a spectator in Multan, posted a starry three-word reaction on Ghulam as an Instagram story.

Babar Azam's post on Kamran Ghulam

Babar's reaction came amid claims on social media that Pakistan did find a "perfect replacement" for their former captain after Ghulam's knock propelled the team to 259 for 5 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test against England.

Kamran Ghulam reacts to replacing Babar Azam

The 29-year-old admitted that there was immense pressure on him to perform after replacing Babar in the line-up, but added that his resilience in domestic cricket for the last four years had finally paid off.

"It has been frustrating waiting for nearly four years to finally get a chance to play for Pakistan. I had so much passion and wanted to do well when I got the chance," Kamran told the media.

"I waited patiently as I knew sooner or later I would get my chance. I think years of grinding it out in domestic cricket has given me the temperament and skills to play on all sorts of pitches and all types of bowlers.

"Just the habit of getting runs in domestic cricket prepares you for the big stage rest is all about temperament and handling the pressure," he added.

Ghulam admitted that it was not easy to replace a player of Babar's stature.

"Yes the pressure was there playing in his (Babar) place but I think the desire I had to succeed overrode that pressure."