Home / Cricket / Pak women's team's tour of Zimbabwe ends abruptly as airline suspends operations
cricket

Pak women's team's tour of Zimbabwe ends abruptly as airline suspends operations

Pakistan were to play the second ODI of an ongoing series on Friday but will instead board the flight back home as Emirates won't operate from Saturday till February 28 on this route.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Pakistan women cricketers(Twitter)

The Pakistan women's cricket team's ongoing tour of Zimbabwe will end abruptly on Friday as the side's official carrier, Emirates Airlines, has decided to suspend its operations on the Harare-Dubai route from Saturday.

Pakistan were to play the second ODI of an ongoing series on Friday but will instead board the flight back home as Emirates won't operate from Saturday till February 28 on this route.

"@ZimCricketv and @TheRealPCB have mutually agreed to end Pakistan Women's ongoing tour to Harare due to the latest travel policies of the visiting side's carrier, Emirates Airlines.

"They are now departing this Friday instead of 21 Feb as originally planned," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The statement did not say why the airline was suspending operations on the route for the given duration.

Pakistan won the opening match on Tuesday and the series was to be a three-match affair followed by as many T20 Internationals.

It was being held in a bio-secure bubble in Harare and was set to end on February 20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan cricket board
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP