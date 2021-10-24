‘Pakistan can beat anyone in these conditions but...’: Michael Vaughan predicts outcome of IND vs PAK tie at T20 WC

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feel Pakistan can match any side in the world at the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman.

Sharing his thoughts on the India vs Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup, which will be played on Sunday evening, Vaughan ranked the Men In Blue as a strong side as compared to Pakistan, but went on to add that the latter can upstage any team in the showpiece event. The ex-cricketer shared his views on Twitter.

India should be too strong for Pakistan today .. But this Pakistan team in these conditions could beat anyone .. Hearing 1 Billion will be watching globally .. India to win .. #India vs Pakistan #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 24, 2021

Both India and Pakistan will look to start their campaign in the T20 World Cup on a rousing note. India have maintained a perfect record against Pakistan in the World Cups, which stands 7-0 in 50-over format, while 5-0 record in the shorter format of the game.

Vaughan also reacted on the global viewership of the clash, which is said to be one billion.

Not just the former English cricketer, but spin legend Shane Warne also reacted to the development, calling the numbers ‘insane’.

Is it true that over 1 billion eye balls will watch India V Pakistan today at the #ICCT20WorldCup2021 ? I know cricket is now the 2nd biggest and most popular sport in the world but that seems insane @FoxCricket @SkyCricket @StarSportsIndia @wasimakramlive @sachin_rt — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 24, 2021

Ps What is the most eye balls that have ever watched a singular sporting event globally ? Super bowl ? Soccer World Cup ? 100m sprint at the olympics or India V Pakistan at a World Cup ? Does anyone know - if so please share @FoxCricket @SkyCricket @StarSportsIndia — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 24, 2021

The blockbuster event will also see Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, cricket's two most premier batters, having their own individual contest. This is also the first time Kohli and Babar are going head to head as a captain.

Kohli, who is leading Team India in his final T20 assignment, will look to maintain the perfect record against Pakistan in the World Cups. Babar, on the other hand, can achieve yet another landmark feat but this time as a captain by beating India in the showpiece event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON