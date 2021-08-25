Pakistan captain Babar Azam overtakes India's Rishabh Pant in Test rankings; Shaheen Shah Afridi breaks into top 10

India captain Virat Kohli and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin held on to their respective fifth and second spots in the ICC Test batsmen and bowlers' rankings respectively. India wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant lost his 7th spot to Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Pant, who is yet to take the stage on fire in the England series, is now in the 8th spot in the batsmen's rankings.

A stellar Test series against the West Indies took Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi into the top-ten of the bowling rankings for the first time.

Babar was consistent with the bat across the series, reaching 30 in all four innings and passing fifty twice in tricky Sabina Park conditions. He finished with 193 runs, more than anyone else in the series, at an average of 48.25.

Fawad Alam, after a superb knock of 124* in the first innings of the second Test, has soared up 34 places to 21st spot – his highest career ranking.

Climbing ten spots to make his entry, Afridi is the highest-ranked Pakistan bowler in the new rankings, eighth on 783 points.

Afridi was relentless in Jamaica, with the fiery left-arm quick picking up 18 wickets across the two matches, seven more than the next-best bowler, Jayden Seales. Taking eight wickets in the first Test, Afridi went on to claim career-best match figures of 10/94 in the second match, spearheading Pakistan’s charge to a 109-run victory at Sabina Park.

Relentless throughout the four innings, Afridi took a wicket roughly every four overs, at an average of just 11.27, dismissing seven West Indian players at least twice in the series. West Indian wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva fell to Afridi in three of the four innings.

Afridi has enjoyed a stellar start to his Test career, having taken 76 wickets in 19 matches at an average of 25.25. Matching similarly impressive starts in ODI and T20I cricket, Afridi is proving to be a key figure across all formats for Pakistan.