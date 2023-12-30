close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Pakistan to take up Mohammad Rizwan's controversial 2nd Test dismissal with ICC: 'This needs to be addressed'

Pakistan to take up Mohammad Rizwan's controversial 2nd Test dismissal with ICC: 'This needs to be addressed'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 30, 2023 10:20 AM IST

Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed in controversial fashion during the second Test of the series against Australia.

The controversial dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan in the second Test against Australia has prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take up issues related to umpiring and the use of technology with the International Cricket Council (ICC). During Pakistan's 317-run chase in the match, the on-field umpire initially rejected appeals for a caught behind by Australian captain Pat Cummins against Rizwan, but the decision was overturned through the Decision Review System (DRS). Dissatisfaction arose within the Pakistan camp as the 'Snickometer' indicated a spike when the ball was just above Rizwan's wrist.

Mohammad Rizwan (C) and Agha Salman (R) argue with umpire Joel Wilson (L) after Rizwan's dismissal on the fourth day of the second Test (AFP)
Mohammad Rizwan (C) and Agha Salman (R) argue with umpire Joel Wilson (L) after Rizwan's dismissal on the fourth day of the second Test (AFP)

Following the Test match in Melbourne, which Pakistan lost by 79 runs, PCB head Zaka Ashraf reportedly conversed with team director Mohammed Hafeez. According to PTI, Hafeez expressed concerns about the umpiring decisions and the utilization of technology during the match, leading the PCB to raise these points with the ICC. The regulations governing cricket and the use of technology are approved by the ICC Executive Board, following vetting by the MCC Cricket Committee and ICC Cricket Committee.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also read: 'Haris Rauf should be with Pakistan rather than BBL': Afridi frustrated with 'excuses' as PAK lose Test series vs AUS

Hafeez was visibly upset during the post-match press conference at the MCG, emphasising the need to address inconsistent umpiring and the challenges posed by technology. "If you look at the entire game, there were very inconsistent decisions by the umpires. We play this beautiful game of cricket with natural instinct, and we all know the basics of the game."

"However, at times, it feels like the focus is more on technology than on the actual cricket being played. I believe this is an area that needs to be addressed," he asserted. Hafeez emphasized the importance of clarity and certainty in the sport, expressing his openness to technology in the game but questioning its value when it introduces doubt and confusion.

“I am not against technology in the game. But if it brings doubt and confusion, it is not acceptable. Some decisions were not understandable. The ball hitting the stumps is always out. I will never understand why there is an umpire's call,” he had stated.

The Pakistan team director also revealed he had a conversation with Rizwan following the game, where the wicketkeeper-batsman insisted that the ball did not touch his gloves. He stressed the need for conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field umpire's decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs South Africa match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs South Africa Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out