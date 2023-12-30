Pakistan to take up Mohammad Rizwan's controversial 2nd Test dismissal with ICC: 'This needs to be addressed'
Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed in controversial fashion during the second Test of the series against Australia.
The controversial dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan in the second Test against Australia has prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take up issues related to umpiring and the use of technology with the International Cricket Council (ICC). During Pakistan's 317-run chase in the match, the on-field umpire initially rejected appeals for a caught behind by Australian captain Pat Cummins against Rizwan, but the decision was overturned through the Decision Review System (DRS). Dissatisfaction arose within the Pakistan camp as the 'Snickometer' indicated a spike when the ball was just above Rizwan's wrist.
Following the Test match in Melbourne, which Pakistan lost by 79 runs, PCB head Zaka Ashraf reportedly conversed with team director Mohammed Hafeez. According to PTI, Hafeez expressed concerns about the umpiring decisions and the utilization of technology during the match, leading the PCB to raise these points with the ICC. The regulations governing cricket and the use of technology are approved by the ICC Executive Board, following vetting by the MCC Cricket Committee and ICC Cricket Committee.
Also read: 'Haris Rauf should be with Pakistan rather than BBL': Afridi frustrated with 'excuses' as PAK lose Test series vs AUS
Hafeez was visibly upset during the post-match press conference at the MCG, emphasising the need to address inconsistent umpiring and the challenges posed by technology. "If you look at the entire game, there were very inconsistent decisions by the umpires. We play this beautiful game of cricket with natural instinct, and we all know the basics of the game."
"However, at times, it feels like the focus is more on technology than on the actual cricket being played. I believe this is an area that needs to be addressed," he asserted. Hafeez emphasized the importance of clarity and certainty in the sport, expressing his openness to technology in the game but questioning its value when it introduces doubt and confusion.
“I am not against technology in the game. But if it brings doubt and confusion, it is not acceptable. Some decisions were not understandable. The ball hitting the stumps is always out. I will never understand why there is an umpire's call,” he had stated.
The Pakistan team director also revealed he had a conversation with Rizwan following the game, where the wicketkeeper-batsman insisted that the ball did not touch his gloves. He stressed the need for conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field umpire's decision.
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs South Africa match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs South Africa Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs