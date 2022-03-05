Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: Live Score and Updates from Rawalpindi
Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: Live Score and Updates from Rawalpindi

PAK vs AUS 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Follow Pakistan vs Australia live score, updates and scorecard.
Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq, left, and Azhar Ali run between the wickets during the 1st day of first Test between Pakistan and Australia.(AP)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 08:40 AM IST
PAK vs AUS 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Opener Imam ul-Haq's maiden Test century has put Pakistan in command after Day 1 of the first Test against Australia here at Rawalpindi on Friday. Australia claimed a solitary scalp while also keeping Pakistan's run-rate below three per over as day one of the series opener ended on 1-245. Imam's inning was accompanied by solid knocks from Abdullah Shafique (44) and Azhar Ali (64*). Having won the toss and elected to bat first, Pakistan batters made full use of the flat batting paradise on offer in Rawalpindi.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

 

