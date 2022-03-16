Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: Rizwan, Babar help script memorable draw in Karachi
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: Rizwan, Babar help script memorable draw in Karachi

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: Everything that transpired on Day 5 of the second PAK vs AUS Test in Karachi.
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: Skipper Babar Azam produced a career-best 196 under immense pressure as Pakistan snatched draw from the jaws of defeat in the second test against Australia on Wednesday. Chasing a record 506 for an improbable win, Pakistan's best bet was to bat out the final day and Babar led by example as they finished on 443/7, the sixth highest fourth innings total of all time. Nathan Lyon grabbed 4/112 and injected fresh drama in the final session dismissing Babar and Faheem Ashraf with successive deliveries but Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 104 helped Pakistan salvage a draw.

PAK XI Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan

AUS XI David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

