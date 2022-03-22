Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Live Updates from Lahore

PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Follow Pakistan vs Australia updates and scorecard.
Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Live Updates from Lahore(AP)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 09:31 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Neither team stands at a position of advantage at the end of Day 1 on the slow-low Lahore pitch. Shaheen Shah Afridi provided Pakistan with the perfect start in the deciding third Test match of the series by dismissing David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in one over. Australia then pulled back through the partnership of Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith, both of whom scored their respective half-centuries. But Pakistan bounced back in the final session as Naseem Shah found some reverse swing as he dismissed both Smith and Travis Head. The second new ball has already been taken by the Pakistan attack and fans await an interesting day 2 with Cameron Green and Alex Carey to resume Australia innings from 232/5.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

