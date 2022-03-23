Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Live Updates from Lahore
cricket

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Live Updates from Lahore

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Follow Live Score and Updates from the third day of the final Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Pakistan's Azhar Ali bats on the second day of the third test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.(AP)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 09:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah's four-wicket hauls helped Pakistan in bundling out Australia at 391 and getting an upper hand on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test here in Lahore, on Tuesday. At Stumps, Pakistan's score read at 90/1 with hosts currently trailing by 301 runs. Batters Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali are standing unbeaten at the crease. Resuming Day 2 at 232/5, Australia batters Cameron Green and Alex Carey continued with their decent knocks and scored their respective half-centuries. Their duo finally broke when Nauman Ali claimed Carey's wicket with 341 runs on the board.

 

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan cricket team australia cricket team
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP