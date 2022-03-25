Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 5: Live Score from Lahore
cricket

Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 5: Live Score from Lahore

Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 5: Get live score and updates from PAK vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 5 in Lahore.
Published on Mar 25, 2022 09:30 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 5: Pakistan survived an intriguing last session to reach 73-0 on day four after a bold declaration by Australia set a tricky target of 351 runs in the series-deciding third test on Thursday. Opening batters Imam-ul-Haq, 42 not out, and Abdullah Shafique, 27 not out, survived television referrals against offspinner Nathan Lyon to leave the home team still needing 278 runs in a minimum 90 overs on the last day Friday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

