Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Updates 1st Test Day 1

Live Updates: Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Williamson missed the last one-day international in Dubai on Sunday with a groin injury. New Zealand handed a Test debut to 30-year-old left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, leaving out paceman Tim Southee. Pakistan’s opener Imam-ul-Haq returned to the side after missing the second Test against Australia in Abu Dhabi with a finger injury.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 11:36 IST