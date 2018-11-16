Today in New Delhi, India
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Updates 1st Test Day 1

Catch Live Cricket Updates from Day 1 of the first Test encounter between Pakistan and New Zealand.

cricket Updated: Nov 16, 2018 11:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Pakistan vs New Zealand,Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Updates,Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Live
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Updates: Pakistan face New Zealand in the first Test encounter. (AFP)

Live Updates: Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Williamson missed the last one-day international in Dubai on Sunday with a groin injury. New Zealand handed a Test debut to 30-year-old left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, leaving out paceman Tim Southee. Pakistan’s opener Imam-ul-Haq returned to the side after missing the second Test against Australia in Abu Dhabi with a finger injury.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 11:36 IST

