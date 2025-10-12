Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch PAK vs SA live on TV and online

The Asia Cup 2025 drama is truly behind Pakistan as the side looks to get off to a winning start in the two-match Test series against South Africa, beginning on Sunday in Lahore. The series marks the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for Pakistan. Ever since the inception of the WTC, this will be the first time that Pakistan will play their opening series of a new cycle at home. Regarding the head-to-head record, Pakistan has played 30 Tests against South Africa, winning six and losing 17. The remaining seven contests have ended as draws. Pakistan will take on South Africa in the 1st Test, beginning October 12. (AP)

In the WTC cycle, both teams have played four Tests, with each team winning two. South Africa had last toured Pakistan for two Tests in 2021, with the hosts winning 2-0. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are back for Pakistan, and all eyes will be on the duo and whether they are able to get among the runs.

South Africa will be led by Aiden Markram as Temba Bavuma is out injured. Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada are part of the pace attack, and the Pakistan lineup can expect a trial by fire.

Squads:

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), David Bedingham, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Zubayr Hamza, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verrynne, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa:

When will the 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa will begin on Sunday, October 12 at 10:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 10 AM IST.

Where will the 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa?

There will be no live broadcast on any TV channel in India for the 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa?

The 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.