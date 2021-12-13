Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Score and Updates

After securing a 2-0 win over Bangladesh in the Test series, it's time for some limited-overs action for Pakistan as they host West Indies in the first of three T20Is. At Karachi, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After securing a 2-0 win over Bangladesh in the Test series, it's time for some limited-overs action for Pakistan as they host West Indies in the first of three T20Is. At Karachi, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat.

|#+|

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Devon Thomas, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi