Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Score and Updates

Follow the live updates of the 1st T20I between Pakistan and West Indies being played at the National Stadium in Karachi.
West Indies opted to field. (PCB/Twitter)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 07:57 PM IST
After securing a 2-0 win over Bangladesh in the Test series, it's time for some limited-overs action for Pakistan as they host West Indies in the first of three T20Is. At Karachi, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat.

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Devon Thomas, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi 

