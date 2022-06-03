Home / Cricket / ‘Pakistan’s bowling attack best in the world, feels great when English players praise our bowlers': Mohammad Rizwan
‘Pakistan’s bowling attack best in the world, feels great when English players praise our bowlers': Mohammad Rizwan

  • Rizwan's comments came ahead of Pakistan's rescheduled three-match ODI series at home against the West Indies, starting on June 8. Rizwan, who is currently one of the top-rated batters in white-ball cricket, said even English players praise Pakistan bowlers.
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, front, and Babar Azam celebrate(AP)
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, front, and Babar Azam celebrate(AP)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 11:12 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan rates his side's bowling attack comprising the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan as the "best in the world." Rizwan's comments came ahead of Pakistan's rescheduled three-match ODI series at home against the West Indies, starting on June 8. Rizwan, who is currently one of the top-rated batters in white-ball cricket, said even English players praise Pakistan bowlers.

“Our bowling attack is the best in the world. It feels really great when I hear some English players praise our bowlers,” Rizwan, who was in England playing County cricket with Sussex, told reporters.

Rizwan played with India's Test No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara and spent a lot of time learning the art of batting with patience from the right-hander. “I talked to Pujara regarding cricket in the County Championship and learnt a lot of things from him,” Rizwan said.

The right-hander said the weather conditions will be challenging but he won't use it as an "excuse" as the Babar Azam-led side has been playing some top-quality of late.

“The weather is hot without a doubt but it is not an excuse for us, we have been playing in different challenging conditions since Under-19,” he added.

Speaking on the comparisons with captain Babar, Rizwan said together they want to take Pakistan cricket to new heights.

“[Babar Azam] has a very down to earth personality. His intention is to take the Pakistan team to new heights,” he said. “The entire world is a fan of his cover drive. If we [Me and Babar] don’t compete, Pakistan team’s performance will go down because we play in the top-order. It also makes things easier for players coming after us. This is a healthy competition for the Pakistan team,” he added.

These three ODIs against West Indies were supposed to take place in December last year but a CCovid-19 outbreak in the visitors' squad forced the cricket boards to postpone the series to June. All three ODIs will be played in Multan.

mohammad rizwan
