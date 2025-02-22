‘Pakistan’s seniors don't play modern-day cricket; plenty of problems in team': Irfan Pathan says India favourites

The lack of intent shown by Pakistan's senior batters, including captain Mohammad Rizwan and star player Babar Azam, will not hold them in good shape ahead of their must-win Champions Trophy 2025 Group A encounter against arch-rivals India at the Dubai International Stadium, believes former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan. Pakistan's Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman(REUTERS)

While chasing 321 against New Zealand, Pakistan scored 22/2 in the first 10 overs - the lowest powerplay score in the Champions Trophy. They did not have any momentum into the chase and despite quickfire knocks from Khushdil Shah and Salman Agha, they fell 60 short of New Zealand's total.

India, on the other hand, got off to a winning start, beating Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai.

This meant that Sunday's match against India became a must-win match for Pakistan to stay alive in the tournament.

Pathan said the intent-less cricket played by Pakistan's senior batters is their biggest problem heading into the match against India.

“When it comes to Pakistan, look, they have plenty of problems in the team,” Pathan told PTI Videos on Friday.

“As far as some of the senior guys (are concerned), they don't play that kind of aggressive modern-day cricket, especially in white-ball cricket. So, can they change it? It's very difficult.

“But more than the weaknesses and the strengths, it's all about the India-Pakistan occasion. Whoever handles the occasion really well, that team wins,” he said.

Pathan said the Indian side is better placed to handle pressure situations.

“What we have seen in the recent past with the Indian team, we know how to handle a tough situation and the big occasion as well. As far as the talent is concerned, we are far ahead, especially in one-day cricket,” he said.

Pathan on Shami

Pathan said Mohammed Shami will draw a lot of confidence from his five-wicket haul against Bangladesh, which helped him become the fastest Indian bowler to take 200 ODI wickets.

“(It was) good to see Mohammed Shami get a fifer. He will get a lot of confidence out of it as well because after injury, coming back on the field, it's not easy especially for fast bowlers (but) he did well,” Pathan said.

“We (India) have good all-round abilities in the team as well. Axar (Patel) is picking up wickets and we have a lot of options as well. Hopefully that momentum will be carried.”

“Shubman (Gill) is in tremendous form and once Rohit (Sharma) and Virat (Kohli) keep scoring runs consistently, this team will be unstoppable,” he added.