Pat Cummins equals Anil Kumble's record, has second-highest wickets by a skipper in IPL season

Chennai [India], : Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins equalled Anil Kumble's record and became the second skipper with second-highest wickets in a single season of the Indian Premier League .

Cummins picked up 17 wickets in the ongoing IPL 2024 season, equaling Kumble's record of the 2010 season with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru . On Friday, Cummins bagged one wicket and removed Rajasthan Royals' Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match and achieved the landmark.

Shane Warne still holds the record of most wickets in an IPL season as a captain. The Australian picked up 19 wickets in the 2008 season with the Rajasthan-based franchise.

Recapping the match between Hyderabad and Rajasthan, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to field first. Heinrich Klaasen and Rahul Tripathi were the standout batters in the first inning and played a knock which helped the Sunrisers put 175/9 on the scoreboard. Travis Head also played a crucial role opening for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Trent Boult and Avesh Khan led the Rajasthan bowling attack as the pacers picked up three wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel tried their best but failed to chase the target. The Royals stumbled to a 36-run defeat, failing to add runs against the SRH bowlers.

Shahbaz Ahmed led the SRH bowling attack picking up 3 wickets in his four-over spell, while Abhishek Sharma bagged two wickets in his four-over spell.

Sunrisers will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of the ongoing edition at Chepauk on Sunday.

