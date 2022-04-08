PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2022: Mayank's Punjab Kings look to stop Pandya-led Gujarat Titans' unbeaten streak
- IPL 2022 Live Score, PBKS vs GT: Gujarat Titans are the only unbeaten side in IPL 2022 and Hardik Pandya's men would be aiming to extend that streak when they face Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings on Friday.
IPL 2022 Live Score, PBKS vs GT Fresh from their dominant 54-run victory against defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will now be aiming to end Gujarat Titans' unbeaten run in the 2022 Indian Premier League. Hardik Pandya's Titans had defeated fellow tournament debutants Lucknow Super Giants in their first game, and then handed a narrow 14-run loss to Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals. While the Titans are fourth in the table with an NRR of 0.495, PBKS are fifth in the standings. The PBKS received a big boost in their squad ahead of the game against GT, as their star England batter Jonny Bairstow completed his quarantine and will be available for selection tonight.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 08 Apr 2022 04:58 PM
IPL 2022 Live Updates: Hardik's return to bowling a relief to India
Against the Delhi Capitals, Pandya registered economical figures of 1/22 in four overs, taking the important wicket of Tim Seifert in his first over of the game.
Moreover, Pandya came as the first-change bowler, hinting that the 28-year-old is growing in confidence with the ball.
-
Fri, 08 Apr 2022 04:55 PM
IPL 2022 Live, PBKS vs GT: Pandya lacking power-hitting
Hardik has been among the runs, with 33 and 31 in his opening two games with the bat. However, both innings lacked the power-hitting we usually associate Pandya with. Pandya's 33 came off 28 deliveries, and he took 27 balls for his 31 against DC.
-
Fri, 08 Apr 2022 04:52 PM
IPL 2022 Live Updates, PBKS vs GT: Titans' batting order needs to step up
In the previous game, Shubman Gill's blitzkrieg rescued Titans and steered them to a competitive score. And it won't be an exaggeration to say that Gill's innings alone proved to be the difference between both sides.
Barring the opener, no other batter in the Titans lineup stepped up against DC, and the team management would be looking for a combined effort from the side tonight.
-
Fri, 08 Apr 2022 04:49 PM
IPL 2022 Live Match Updates: Rabada to stop Gill?
Gill has struggled significantly against the South African speedster in the IPL. In the 23 balls he has faced against Rabada, Gill has scored only 12 runs, while being dismissed once.
Yesterday, Ravi Bishnoi had won the match-up against Warner early in DC's innings. Can the South Africa pacer do the same against Gill tonight?
-
Fri, 08 Apr 2022 04:46 PM
PBKS vs GT Live, IPL 2022: ‘This is the Shubman we want to see’
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya was all praise for the young Indian opener after his magnificent knock against the CSK.
“Fantastic, this is the Shubman Gill we all want to see. The kind of confidence he's carrying is going to come to all the batters,” Pandya had said in the post-match presentation following the win.
-
Fri, 08 Apr 2022 04:43 PM
IPL 2022 Live Updates, PBKS vs GT: Shubman in sublime touch
The young opener was dismissed on a duck in Titans' opening game against Lucknow; however, he return to run-scoring in style as Gill slammed a brilliant 84 off merely 46 deliveries, steering the Titans to a strong total of 171/6 in 20 overs.
His innings proved key in the end, as Titans eventually restricted DC to 157/9 to clinch a narrow win.
-
Fri, 08 Apr 2022 04:40 PM
IPL 2022 Live, PBKS vs GT: Results at Brabourne Stadium so far
This is the fourth game at the Brabourne Stadium in this season of the tournament. On two occasions, the side's batting second secured easy victories at the venue.
However, the Punjab Kings became the first team to successfully defend a target at the CCI, as they beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs in the previous game.
-
Fri, 08 Apr 2022 04:37 PM
IPL 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans eye extending invincible run
Hardik Pandya's men couldn't have asked for a better start. After defeating fellow tournament debutants Lucknow Super Giants in the opening game of the season, Gujarat Titans defeated the Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in a close finish to the tournament.
As they face the Punjab Kings, the Pandya-led side would be aiming to secure a hat-trick of wins.
-
Fri, 08 Apr 2022 04:33 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Punjab Kings return to winning ways
Mayank Agarwal's men made a strong start to the season when they defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore; however, Andre Russell's blitzkrieg snatched the win away from the PBKS in their second game.
However, it was a dominant victory for PBKS against the Chennai Super Kings, as they defeated Jadeja's side by 54 runs.
-
Fri, 08 Apr 2022 04:30 PM
IPL 2022, Match 16: PBKS vs GT
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 16 of the 2022 Indian Premier League - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans. While the PBKS return to winning ways in the game against Chennai Super Kings, Titans are yet to concede a defeat in the tournament so far.