PBKS vs GT Live Score, IPL 2022: Mayank's Punjab Kings look to stop Pandya-led Gujarat Titans' unbeaten streak

IPL 2022 Live Score, PBKS vs GT Fresh from their dominant 54-run victory against defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will now be aiming to end Gujarat Titans' unbeaten run in the 2022 Indian Premier League. Hardik Pandya's Titans had defeated fellow tournament debutants Lucknow Super Giants in their first game, and then handed a narrow 14-run loss to Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals. While the Titans are fourth in the table with an NRR of 0.495, PBKS are fifth in the standings. The PBKS received a big boost in their squad ahead of the game against GT, as their star England batter Jonny Bairstow completed his quarantine and will be available for selection tonight.