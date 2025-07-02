PCB blasted for 'lack of seriousness', unprofessional act by Kamran Akmal after 'illogical' appointment in men's team

Kamran Akmal, the former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter, has expressed his disappointment with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to stick with Azhar Mahmood as interim coach, citing the move as “illogical and reflective of poor management.” Mahmood, appointed assistant coach for all formats in 2024, has now taken over as acting head coach of the Pakistan national team. He is expected to remain in the role until his current contract ends in March 2026. Kamran Akmal wasn't too happy with PCB's recent decision(Getty Images)

Speaking on The Game Plan Podcast on YouTube, Kamran Akmal expressed his frustration over the Pakistan Board’s decision, stating, “I just don’t understand the logic behind this decision. It’s exactly like the time PCB made Mickey Arthur director of cricket while allowing him to continue working with a county team. I couldn’t understand it then, and I can’t understand it now.”

Since 2021, Azhar Mahmood has been the seventh head coach appointed by PCB, succeeding yet another interim coach in Aaqib Javed, who had previously taken over from Australian cricketer Jason Gillespie. Akmal criticised the PCB for its erratic decision-making, asserting that these appointments have caused long-term problems.

“Lack of seriousness”

Akmal further took aim at PCB’s decision, saying, “That role (Mickey Arthur) has continued, and it has brought many issues into Pakistan cricket. The same thing is now happening with the interim coaching setup. Before this, it was Aaqib Javed, then Mohammad Hafeez and now Azhar.”

“These decisions reflect a lack of seriousness. When the PCB starts thinking seriously and acting professionally, it won’t have to make such compromises or temporary appointments”

Arthur returned to the Pakistan setup in 2023 as team director while still coaching Derbyshire in England, a dual arrangement that Akmal believes led to structural problems in the team. Mahmood, now acting as Test coach, is not expected to retain his role as white-ball assistant coach during this tenure, and he was notably absent from the coaching staff during Pakistan’s recent white-ball series against Bangladesh.

Kamran Akmal finally emphasised the situation by stating, “Everyone has been appeased, and now Azhar has also been rewarded. If you’ve made him head coach, then give him the full time and responsibility. Otherwise, what’s the point?”