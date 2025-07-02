India vs England broadcast team under fire for 'dissing' Indian bowlers: 'A little homework would make them realise...'

Ravichandran Ashwin has taken strong exception to what he called a "narrative” from commentators blaming Indian bowlers for the team’s dramatic collapse in the first Test against England at Headingley. India, despite five centuries across both innings and totals of 471 and 364, failed to defend a 370-run fourth-innings target as England pulled off the second-highest chase in their Test history, winning by five wickets. India's Mohammed Siraj, left, and captain Shubman Gill leave the field after rain stopped play on day five of the first Test(AP)

Ashwin, who retired last year as India’s highest wicket-taker in the World Test Championship cycle, pointed out that the post-match discourse unfairly singled out bowlers while ignoring broader match realities. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former India off-spinner said the narrative built around the defeat lacked perspective and context.

“Once 370 was chased down (in the first Test), I thought the commentary became a diss about the Indian bowlers. I felt that the narrative built was pointing towards how Indian bowlers failed to win the match. But with a little homework, many would have realised that in England, scores have been consistently chased down in 4th innings,” Ashwin said.

India’s bowling attack came under fire, especially on Day 5, when England cruised home without major pressure, led by a century from Ben Duckett and Joe Root's unbeaten half-century. While Jasprit Bumrah had produced a five-wicket haul in the first innings, his impact waned in the second. Mohammed Siraj and the rest of the attack leaked runs, and Ravindra Jadeja, India’s only spinner in the XI, failed to exert control or pick up wickets.

Second Test begins Wednesday

The 37-year-old suggested that bowlers need support not just on the field but also in the way their performances are analysed.

“It’s not as black and white as saying, ‘the bowlers didn’t do the job’. The commentary, in my view, completely shifted focus post the chase. But if you look at the trends in England over the last few years, successful fourth-innings chases have become more common,” Ashwin said.

India trail 1-0 in the five-Test series and face a crucial challenge at Edgbaston, where questions remain not just about personnel but also about how much narrative pressure the side carries into the second Test, which begins Wednesday.