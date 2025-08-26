PCB breaks silence on reports of Mohammad Rizwan being sacked as ODI captain

Turmoil is not far away when it comes to Pakistan cricket. Mohammad Rizwan is not part of the 17-member squad for the upcoming Men's Asia Cup; however, he continues to dominate the headlines as his future as ODI captain is speculated. Several reports across the border stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is mulling over the future of Rizwan as ODI captain and Shan Masood as the Test captain. However, the PCB has finally broken their silence on the matter, ending all speculations. PCB reacts to reports of Mohammad Rizwan being sacked as ODI skipper (AFP)

The chatter about Rizwan's future as ODI skipper dominated the public discourse ever since Pakistan's series loss against the West Indies in the Caribbean. The visitors lost the three-match series, and their woes were heightened in the final ODI, where Rizwan's team were bundled out for 92.

According to Geo Super, there is no chatter among the PCB regarding taking away captaincy from both Rizwan and Masood. There is no proposal to remove Masood and appoint Saud Shakeel as his replacement.

The same Geo report states that Rizwan's captaincy tenure is safe for now, and the current T20I captain, Salman Ali Agha, is not in the running to take over the leadership role in the 50-over format.

Rizwan failed to set the stage on fire in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, scoring just 69 runs, with his highest score being 53 in the first ODI.

The right-handed batter has not been named in the Asia Cup squad, and he continues to be out of favour in T20Is. Both Rizwan and Babar Azam have been asked to work on their strike rate if they want to stage a comeback into the playing XI. Salman Ali Agha will lead Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Rizwan and Babar were shown the door in T20Is after Pakistan's disappointing Champions Trophy campaign, in which the side was knocked out in the group stage.

Speaking of Rizwan's ODI captaincy, he took over the reins from Babar after the latter stepped down as the leader.

Rizwan and Babar demoted

Last week, the PCB announced the central contracts list, with both Babar and Rizwan demoted to Grade B. The board opted not to have a single cricketer in Grade A.

Coming back to Pakistan, the side will play a tri-series with Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates before the start of the Asia Cup.

Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside India, UAE and Oman in the Asia Cup. The side will begin their campaign on September 12 against Oman at the Dubai International Stadium.