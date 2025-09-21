PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi dodges media on Pakistan skipping pressers, but deepens suspense with cryptic parting remark

For the second day running, Pakistan cancelled their Asia Cup 2025 press conference on Saturday, leaving questions swirling over why the team continues to dodge the media amid controversy. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, at the centre of the storm, stayed tight-lipped when pressed but left reporters guessing with a cryptic parting remark. Mohsin Naqvi skirted questions on Pakistan skipping Asia Cup pressers

Pakistan had cancelled their press conference on the eve of their final group-stage match against the UAE on Wednesday. It was reckoned that none of the team's players were willing to face the press amid speculations over their potential withdrawal from the Asia Cup in the wake of PCB's stand-off with the ICC. The governing body had twice rejected Pakistan's demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the tournament, after PCB had accused the Zimbabwean of sparking the handshake fiasco at the toss during the India-Pakistan face-off last Sunday in Dubai. ICC found no wrongdoing in Pycroft's act.

Amid the continued stand-off with the governing body, with the ICC accusing PCB of "multiple violations" of the PMOA protocol during the Pakistan camp's meeting with Pycroft prior to the start of the match against the UAE last Thursday, PCB cancelled its pre-match presser on Saturday for the match against India.

When Naqvi was spotted leaving Pakistan's net session at the ICC Academy on Saturday, reporters asked him why the team had been avoiding the media. The PCB chief, who is also the head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), could only smile as he dodged the query. But with the reporters hell bent on getting a response, he said, "...we'll talk soon." This could only imply that another PCB-held press conference could be expected, where they would address the handshake controversy yet again and their recent back-and-forth with the ICC.

Earlier this week, during Pakistan's match against the UAE, PCB chairman held a presser outside the headquarters at home, where they had claimed that Pycroft apologised to them for the handshake storm. Former chief Ramiz Raja, who was also present, then accused the 69-year-old of being a "permanent fixer" for India, saying that he officiates in India's matches more often than other teams. However, both were false claims.

ICC had, in fact, clarified that Pycroft's meeting with the Pakistan camp was merely to clear the miscommunication over the fiasco.

Naqvi was present in the Pakistan training nets on Saturday to have a brief chat with the players. He then went on to meet head coach Mike Hesson and had an intense conversation with the former New Zealand cricketer. Naqvi was animated throughout their conversation and even appeared to be emphasising specific points with his gesture.