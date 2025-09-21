Search Search
Sunday, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi dodges media on Pakistan skipping pressers, but deepens suspense with cryptic parting remark

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 11:31 am IST

Pakistan cancelled their Asia Cup 2025 presser for the 2nd time; Mohsin Naqvi stayed silent but fuelled suspense with a cryptic remark.

For the second day running, Pakistan cancelled their Asia Cup 2025 press conference on Saturday, leaving questions swirling over why the team continues to dodge the media amid controversy. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, at the centre of the storm, stayed tight-lipped when pressed but left reporters guessing with a cryptic parting remark.

Mohsin Naqvi skirted questions on Pakistan skipping Asia Cup pressers
Mohsin Naqvi skirted questions on Pakistan skipping Asia Cup pressers

Pakistan had cancelled their press conference on the eve of their final group-stage match against the UAE on Wednesday. It was reckoned that none of the team's players were willing to face the press amid speculations over their potential withdrawal from the Asia Cup in the wake of PCB's stand-off with the ICC. The governing body had twice rejected Pakistan's demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the tournament, after PCB had accused the Zimbabwean of sparking the handshake fiasco at the toss during the India-Pakistan face-off last Sunday in Dubai. ICC found no wrongdoing in Pycroft's act.

ALSO READ: Mithun Manhas storms into pole position for BCCI president in shock twist after marathon talks rock New Delhi

Amid the continued stand-off with the governing body, with the ICC accusing PCB of "multiple violations" of the PMOA protocol during the Pakistan camp's meeting with Pycroft prior to the start of the match against the UAE last Thursday, PCB cancelled its pre-match presser on Saturday for the match against India.

When Naqvi was spotted leaving Pakistan's net session at the ICC Academy on Saturday, reporters asked him why the team had been avoiding the media. The PCB chief, who is also the head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), could only smile as he dodged the query. But with the reporters hell bent on getting a response, he said, "...we'll talk soon." This could only imply that another PCB-held press conference could be expected, where they would address the handshake controversy yet again and their recent back-and-forth with the ICC.

Earlier this week, during Pakistan's match against the UAE, PCB chairman held a presser outside the headquarters at home, where they had claimed that Pycroft apologised to them for the handshake storm. Former chief Ramiz Raja, who was also present, then accused the 69-year-old of being a "permanent fixer" for India, saying that he officiates in India's matches more often than other teams. However, both were false claims.

ICC had, in fact, clarified that Pycroft's meeting with the Pakistan camp was merely to clear the miscommunication over the fiasco.

Naqvi was present in the Pakistan training nets on Saturday to have a brief chat with the players. He then went on to meet head coach Mike Hesson and had an intense conversation with the former New Zealand cricketer. Naqvi was animated throughout their conversation and even appeared to be emphasising specific points with his gesture.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score
Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score
News / Cricket News / PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi dodges media on Pakistan skipping pressers, but deepens suspense with cryptic parting remark
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On