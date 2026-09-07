PCB cracks down further after England debacle, begins inquiry into players’ 'discipline and conduct’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday upped its ante against its own men's team post the debacle in England. After sending seven players home, the cricket body has now initiated a disciplinary inquiry following media reports highlighting problems in the dressing room regarding the behaviour of some players. After the losses in the first two Tests against England, the PCB sent Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha and four more cricketers back home and replaced them in the Test squad.

The PCB begins an inquiry against its own players. (AP)

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Even Test coach Sarfaraz Ahmed was given the marching orders and was replaced by the white-ball coach Mike Hesson. On Monday, the PCB issued a statement confirming that an inquiry has indeed been launched. However, the board did not name any players with whom the matter concerns.

According to reports in Pakistan, the PCB is planning to take action against Rizwan and Imam if they are found guilty of any wrongdoing. However, the board's spokesperson said that one should not believe any reports circulating and should rely only on official communication. The official statement also came at a time when 365 News reported that the PCB had confiscated some players' mobile phones. However, this claim has neither been denied nor confirmed by the authority.

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“The Pakistan Cricket Board has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally. The PCB handles such matters in accordance with its standard procedures. The process is being conducted under PCB regulations, ensuring that all concerned individuals are given due consideration,” Amir Mir, PCB's Director Media and Digital Communications, shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“At this stage, any speculative reports or unverified claims circulating on certain platforms, particularly those originating from hostile external sources, should not be regarded as credible. The PCB will not comment further at this time. The Board advises stakeholders and the public to rely on official PCB communications,” he added.

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PCB under fire

The Mohsin Naqvi-led board is facing heavy criticism for taking such harsh steps against its own players by sending them home ahead of the third and final Test in Birmingham.

The Babar Azam-led side is currently at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, and a lot is on the cards for the entire unit in the final Test of the UK tour.

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Earlier this year, Babar was reappointed as the Test captain, taking over the reins from Shan Masood. Pakistan lost the opening Test inside three days by an innings and 103 runs, while the second Test was lost in four days by 194 runs.

Salman Agha, Pakistan's T20 captain, led the team in the first Test in the absence of Babar, but was dropped for the next game at Lord's and was then asked to go back. Rizwan had a poor series with the bat, scoring 61 runs in four innings.

Lastly, Imam suffered a calf strain on the opening day of the Lord's Test and didn't bat in either of the innings. A lot has been made about the extent of his injury and he was criticised for not doing enough and coming out to bat when his team needed it the most.

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