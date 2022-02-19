PCB lambasts Faulkner's 'reprehensible behaviour': 'No commenting on misconduct which led to fallout with other teams'

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has slammed James Faulkner for his “reprehensible behaviour” after the Australian accused it of not honouring his contractual payments and left the Pakistan Super League (PSL) prematurely. The PCB said that Faulkner's “misconduct over the past many years” has led to him falling out with other teams and the board further stated that he will not be allowed to participate in future PSL tournaments.

“The PCB and Quetta Gladiators are disappointed and dismayed with the reprehensible behavior of Mr James Faulkner, who was also part of the Abu Dhabi-leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League in 2021, and, along with all participants, has always been treated with utmost respect.

“In the seven years of the HBL Pakistan Super League, no player has ever complained about the nonfulfillment of the PCB’s contractual obligations."

Faulkner said that the PCB has not honoured his contractual "agreement/payments". In response, the PCB said that it had transferred 70 per cent of his payments as per contract to a United Kingdom bank account in accordance to what his agent had asked for in December 2021. The PCB then said that Faulkner's agent then revised the banking details to an onshore account in Australia, by which point the initial payment had already been made to the UK account. "The receipt of this payment was acknowledged by Mr Faulkner," the PCB said.

"The remaining 30 per cent of his contractual payment only becomes due 40 days after the completion of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022, which now remains a matter to be reviewed in line with his contract," it said.

The PCB said that Faulkner continued to that "a second duplicate payment of the same amount be made to his account in Australia."

"This meant Mr Faulkner would have been paid twice," it said.

The board said that Faulkner had refused to play in his team Quetta Gladiators' match against Multan Sultans on Friday afternoon until his demands were met. The board then engaged with Faulkner "early Friday afternoon".

"Despite his reprehensible and insulting behaviour during the conversation, Mr Faulkner was assured that all his grievances would be addressed. He refused to reconsider his decision to take the field in a crucial match for his side, let his team down and demanded that his travel arrangements be immediately made. During this time, the PCB was also in constant contact with his agent, who was regretful and apologetic," it said.

The PCB also confirmed that Faulkner caused damage to hotel property and it later "received reports and complaints from the immigration authorities that Mr Faulkner had acted inappropriately and abusively at the airport". It was reported that Faulkner had thrown his helmet and bat into the hotel chandelier.