PCB to hold PSL 2025 in same timeframe as IPL, tentative dates revealed as Pakistan face scheduling challenges: Report

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is poised for a scheduling conflict with the Indian Premier League (IPL) next season, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly compelled to adjust the dates for its premier T20 league due to a packed international calendar. According to news agency PTI, the PCB has indicated that the PSL might be held from April 10 to May 25 next year, directly overlapping with the IPL, which was conducted from March 22 to May 26 this year. PSL and IPL are set to clash in 2025(File)

Traditionally, the PSL is staged in February and March. However, the need to accommodate a tri-series hosted by Pakistan, followed by the Champions Trophy and a tour by the West Indies next year, necessitated a shift in the tournament’s schedule. This rescheduling is essential to ensure that the league does not clash with these major international commitments, making the overlap with the IPL unavoidable.

This change is expected to have significant implications for players, fans, and broadcasters, as the PSL and IPL are two of the most participated T20 leagues globally, and their concurrent schedules could divide viewership and sponsorship interests.

It was reported in May earlier this year that a meeting was held to discuss the plans for the next PSL season, which is likely to feature matches in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

In addition to announcing the new PSL dates, the PCB also reportedly revealed a comprehensive overhaul of the monthly retainers for domestic players. The revamped structure will see players being picked for three newly introduced elite tournaments known as the Champions tournaments, spread across five teams.

This restructuring aims to enhance the financial well-being of the players and ensure a more competitive domestic cricket environment.

The revised salary structure includes substantial upgrades for 150 players divided into three categories. In Category 1, 40 players will receive PKR 550,000 per month, while in Category 2, 50 players will be paid PKR 400,000 per month. Category 3 will comprise 60 players, each earning PKR 250,000 per month. These figures represent a significant increase compared to the previous domestic contracts for the 2023-24 season, which ranged from PKR 50,000 to PKR 300,000, depending on the category.