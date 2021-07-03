'People who haven't even led a gully team are giving Virat advice': Akmal calls Kohli India's 'best captain' after Dhoni

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has questioned those to have pointed fingers at Virat Kohli for not winning an ICC title as India captain. The World Test Championship final was the third instance under Kohli that India had a chance to win an ICC trophy, after coming close at the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2019 World Cup. However, India stumbled upon the final hurdle once again as New Zealand beat them by eight wickets to emerge victorious.

Calling Kohli the best captain produced by India after MS Dhoni, Akmal feels the India skipper knows his job, and that those wanting him to step down must not forget what all he has done for the team and the class of players that he belongs to.

"Virat Kohli is the best captain after MS Dhoni. He has 70 centuries. He played the Champions Trophy and the 2019 World Cup. Sure enough, India lost but what is his fault in it? India have remained the No. 1 Test for five years. Look at his achievement, his service… his captaincy is terrific. There is no doubt about it. He is an amazing player and the way he has prepared himself is phenomenal," Akmal told sports presenter Sawera Pasha on her YouTube channel.





As far as winning an ICC title goes, Akmal feels it is all about the day of the match and that even if Kohli was to replaced by someone else at the helm, it would not guarantee India an ICC title.

"He is an amazing player, amazing captain, and no one can guarantee that if India changes the captain, they will win ICC tournaments. It is a matter of luck. It is easy to point fingers, especially those who have no idea about cricket. People who have not even led a gull team are now giving Kohli and India advise to change their captain," Akmal pointed out.

"I don't think he would be affected by any of such things. He is mentally strong, a big performer. No one comes close to him. To score so many centuries and average over 50 in all three formats. Amazing."