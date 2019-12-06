‘Pose kam maar...’ Rohit Sharma trolls Kedar Jadhav on Instagram

cricket

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 14:34 IST

The camaraderie between players of the Indian cricket team is very high and that is visible from the social media posts of the players whenever they are off the field. The team also has a few pranksters and one such person is limited overs vice captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit has a great sense of humour and it was visible on Instagram when he decided to troll teammate Kedar Jadhav. The middle order batsman had posted a photograph of him on his Instagram handle with the message “Feels good to be back on the field and do what I like to do. #ranjitrophy”

Rohit commented on the photo saying,”pose kam maar, batting karle thoda.”

Kedar Jadhav has been included in the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against West Indies later this month.