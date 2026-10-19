...
...
Next Story

Pragyan Ojha to chair men’s selection panel as Ramesh Powar joins committee

The Cricket Advisory Committee conducted the selection process to fill the vacancy left by Ajit Agarkar

Updated on: Oct 19, 2026, 16:50:09 IST
Written by HT Sports Desk
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday appointed Ramesh Powar to the men’s selection committee, with Pragyan Ojha set to chair the panel based on seniority.

Pragyan Ojha (right) has been named new chief selector (PTI)
Pragyan Ojha (right) has been named new chief selector (PTI)

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, conducted the selection process to fill the vacancy left by Ajit Agarkar, whose tenure as chief selector ended earlier this month. Agarkar last chaired the committee in mid-September when it picked the white-ball squads for the home series against the West Indies.

Powar, who represented India in two Tests and 31 ODIs, was unanimously selected after the CAC met at the BCCI headquarters to screen and interview the applicants. Ojha, meanwhile, was named chairman because he had played more Tests (24), in accordance with the seniority criterion.

The new-look selection committee comprises Ojha (chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra and Powar.

The BCCI also issued a note of appreciation for Agarkar, acknowledging his “commitment, conviction and contribution during his tenure as Chairman of the Men’s Selection Committee”.

Appointed in July 2023, the former India fast bowler oversaw a successful period for Indian cricket. Under his committee, India won three ICC white-ball titles -- the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups and the 2025 Champions Trophy -- while also claiming two Asia Cup titles and consecutive Asian Games gold medals. India also reached every ICC white-ball tournament final during his tenure, losing only twice in those competitions.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

ajit agarkarpragyan ojhabcciramesh powar
Get live cricket scores, match updates, schedules, results and ICC rankings. Follow the latest news, statistics and performances of top teams, players update on Hindustan Times.
Get live cricket scores, match updates, schedules, results and ICC rankings. Follow the latest news, statistics and performances of top teams, players update on Hindustan Times.
Home/Cricket/Pragyan Ojha to chair men’s selection panel as Ramesh Powar joins committee
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks