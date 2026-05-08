Prince Yadav backed to 'make India debut soon’ after pacer stuns and rattles Virat Kohli: ‘He’s unbelievable'

The Indian Premier League fans witnessed a high-octane clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last night, May 7th, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Despite heroics from centurion Mitchell Marsh, who won the Player of the Match for his 111 off just 56 balls, the night belonged to 24-year-old LSG pacer, Prince Yadav. Prince Yadav returned with three wickets against RCB. (REUTERS)

The young pacer, who represents Delhi in the domestic circuit, became a hero on the night LSG needed him the most to keep their hopes alive on the biggest stage in franchise cricket. The match-defining moment came in the second over when Prince picked up Virat Kohli for a second-ball duck with an astonishing 140.4 kmph in-swinger that crashed into Virat’s off stump. The youngster’s reaction after dismissing his Delhi counterpart reflected his passion and gratitude for the game.

Prince has indeed been special in the 2026 campaign, having been acquired by LSG for his base price of INR 30 Lakhs ahead of the 2025 season. Though he played just 6 matches in his debut season, he has announced his breakout as one of the Emerging Players of IPL 2026, with 16 wickets in just 10 matches. He is also contending for the prestigious Purple Cap, sitting 3rd in the rankings, just 1 wicket behind veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar from RCB and young Anshul Kamboj from Chennai Super Kings.

Also Read: Virat Kohli meets Prince Yadav with Bharat Arun shortly after young pacer hands batting legend first IPL duck since 2023 His special spell of 3 for 33 helped defend a 213-run target adjusted via the DLS method against an in-form RCB side that had won its previous four chases this season, led by their ‘Chase Master’ Virat. The delivery from Prince that dismissed Kohli earned praise from many fans and Pundits.

Former Indian batter and current commentator Ambati Rayudu heaped praise on the young pacer. He highlighted how Prince’s consistent line and length set him apart from other emerging Indian bowlers in the IPL, adding that it takes a special bowler and a special delivery to clean bowl Kohli for a duck. It was Kohli’s first duck in a chase since the infamous 49-all-out collapse against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017.

He further pointed out that Prince’s bowling action and run-up portray the energy of a player ready to fight for every ball he delivers, adding that an India call-up could soon be around the corner for the 24-year-old, who has stood out in an otherwise struggling LSG campaign, as his spell helped the side break a 6-match winless streak.

“I think he’s going to make his debut soon for India. That guy is a special talent. We have seen it throughout the IPL, and also the way he runs in his run-up itself tells that he’s in there with a fight. He bowls a heavy ball, and most of his deliveries are hitting the stumps if you look at it. That’s a speciality, and the ball [to Kohli] was very, very special. That’s a beautiful ball to bowl, with it swinging right in front of the bat. I don’t think any batsman in the world can play them,” Rayudu said on ESPNcricinfo.

Rayudu further lauded the youngster’s fitness and ability to test both edges of the bat, making him a perfect candidate as an all-format bowler. He stressed how Prince’s clean bowling action and consistent lines set him apart from others in the bowling pool and make him one to watch in the future.

“Seriously, to watch this guy bowl is unbelievable. I mean it will be it’ll be a total pleasure to stand in the first or second slip to it. I think he’s an all-format bowler, the way he’s looking.

“His fitness and also because he’s so fit he’s so agile and his action is so clean, he has the consistency which most of the bowlers don’t have. Lot of bowlers bowl one or two good balls in an over this guy bowls about four to five. So that’s his strength I feel,” Rayudu analysed.