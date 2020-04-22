Prithvi Shaw reveals his favourite opening partner

cricket

he Delhi Daredevils were the only team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) who had failed to reach the finals of the tournament even once. There have been several impressive runs which have seen them top the table in the league phase and reach the knock outs but they never managed to reach the summit clash in the 11 years of its existence till 2018.

Add to that a few years of underperformance and heads finally rolled. The team was relaunched in a new avatar in 2019 and the name was changed to Delhi Capitals. With the change of name came a change of personnel and Delhi were flying again. One of the biggest additions to the team in 2019 was homeboy Shikhar Dhawan who was traded in after spending several successful years with the Hyderabad team.

Dhawan had an immediate impact as he provided much needed solidity to the top order. His partnership with the young Prithvi Shaw laid the foundations of several victories for the team. With the IPL in limbo this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricketers have been keeping busy by doing a lot of chat sessions on social media.

Young Prithvi Shaw during a live session for the Delhi Capitals was asked who his favourite opening partner is and pat came the reply Shikhar Dhawan.

“Shikhar Dhawan because I have opened with him most,” Shaw said during the Instagram live session.

Shaw captured the imagination of the Delhi fans as he scored 99 runs off just 55 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Feroze Shah Kotla stadium during a high pressure chase. His efforts helped Delhi tie the match, which they eventually won in the super over.

Shaw was handed his limited overs debut for India earlier this year during the tour of New Zealand.