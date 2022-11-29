Proper leader mentality: Fans project Ruturaj Gaikwad as future CSK captain after heartwarming gesture towards teammate

Ruturaj Gaikwad scripted history on Monday as he smashed seven sixes in an over in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, which the former won by 58 runs. Gaikwad, who walked out to open, played an unbeaten knock of 220 off 159 balls, helping Maharashtra impose a stiff 331-run target for the opposition.

However, Gaikwad's heroics were not just limited with the bat. Following the contest, the opener won several hearts with a beautiful gesture as he shared the player of the match award with fellow teammate Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Hangargekar played a key role with the bowl, and went to scalp five wickets in his quota. His efforts saw Maharashtra bundle Uttar Pradesh for 272 in 47.4 overs.

Gaikwad was picked man of the match for his incredible show with the bat as Maharashtra advanced to the semifinals of India's premier 50-over domestic tournament.

Batting at a strike-rate of 138.16, Gaikwad's smashed a plethora of sixes, 16 in total, and 10 boundaries during the course of his inning. Apart from entertaining the fans with his scintillating performance, he was also appreciated by many for his gesture. With MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings captain, being on the brink of retirement many fans also projected him as the future leader of the Yellow Army. Here are a few reactions:

Ruturaj Gaikwad Sharing the Man of the Match with Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Leader Vibes already 🦁 pic.twitter.com/KHiACUOy9W — 🎰 (@StanMSD) November 28, 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad called up Rajvardhan Hangargekar to share the man of the match award for his match winning spell. Man's already showing signs to take up the mantle in yellow. pic.twitter.com/8uUo4iQLS4 — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) November 28, 2022

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Shared his Man of the Match award with his Team mate Rajvardhan Hangargekar.



Proper Leader Mentality @Ruutu1331 🦁#WhistlePodu #VijayHazareTrophy2022 #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/QHkz5d5Kbg — Chennai Super Kings FC (@CSKTeamFans) November 28, 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad invited Hangargekar to share the Man of the Match Award 🤝



The CSK bond 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/UNYzbHrBpS — 𝐀. 🦁 (@Arnav_Tweetz7) November 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Gaikwad also joined an elite list featuring Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Hazratullah Zazai, Leo Carter, Kieron Pollard and Thisara Perera, batters to have hit six sixes in a row in an over.

After the commanding win, Maharashtra will next face Assam in the semifinals. Assam advanced to the final four stage after defeating Jammu and Kashmir by seven wickets. Riyan Parag fired 174 off 116 balls, while his teammate Rishav Das scored 114* off 118 balls as Assam chased down the stiff 351-run target in 46.1 overs.

