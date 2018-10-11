PSL 2019: Banned Ahmed Shehzad added to player draft pool

Opener Ahmed Shehzad, who is currently serving a four-month ban for failing a dope test, has been added to the pool of players for the upcoming fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The announcement about the same was made on the official Twitter handle of PSL.

“Ahmad Shehzad’s name has now been added to the PSL pool of players. He is placed in the Gold category. @iamAhmadshahzad played for @MultanSultans last year and is currently placed on their roster. Sultans can retain, trade or release him back into the Draft pool,” they wrote.

Shehzad has played a total of 57 T20I for Pakistan scoring 1454 runs with an average of 26.44 while in ODIs he has made 2605 runs with an average of 32.56.

The fourth edition of PSL is slated to be held from February 14 in United Arab Emirates. (ANI)

