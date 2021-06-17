Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PSL: Khawaja scores unbeaten ton to help Islamabad put up record total - WATCH

PSL: Khawaja hit three sixes and thirteen boundaries in his unbeaten knock of 105, which came off just 56 deliveries.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 09:26 PM IST
Usman Khawaja of Islamabad United.(Twitter)

It was a record breaking day in PSL 2021 as Australian batsman of Pakistani descent Usman Khawaja struck a fabulous century to help Islamabad United post 247/2 against Peshawar Zalmi.

Khawaja hit three sixes and thirteen boundaries in his unbeaten knock of 105, which came off just 56 deliveries. He was aided in his pursuit by opening partner Colin Munro of New Zealand, who struck 48 runs in 28 deliveries.

ALSO READ - Shaheen Afridi involved in heated exchange with his former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed during PSL tie: Watch video

Asif Ali continued the onslaught by hitting 5 sixes and 2 boundaries in his 14-ball knock of 43, while Brandon King remained unbeaten on 46 off just 22 deliveries to help his team create a new record in PSL history.

Islamabad obliterated their own record total of 238 runs, scored in the 2019 season, to create the new record.

Asif Ali had played in that match too and he was unbeaten on 55 of just 21 deliveries in that game.

Islamabad United is the most successful team in the short history of PSL, having won the title twice. They were the winners in the maiden season of 2016 and repeated the feat in 2018.

