India vs England: Chetshwar Pujara gets run out in bizarre fashion on Day 3 - WATCH
Cheteshwar Pujara was run out early on Day 3.(BCCI)
Cheteshwar Pujara was run out early on Day 3.(BCCI)
cricket

India vs England: Chetshwar Pujara gets run out in bizarre fashion on Day 3 - WATCH

India vs England: Pujara was expected to hold the fort for long but an unfortunate dismissal ended his stay on the final ball of the first over of the day.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:35 AM IST

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was run out in a bizarre fashion on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against England. Pujara, along with India opener Rohit Sharma remained in the middle by the close of Day 2, with India reaching 54/1 at stumps on Day 2. India had a lead of 249 runs, and in the first over of the day itself, the hosts exceeded their lead to 250.

Pujara was expected to hold the fort for long but an unfortunate dismissal ended his stay on the final ball of the first over of the day.

Pujara stepped out on a flighted delivery from Moeen Ali, and he flicked the ball to short leg. The batsman then tried to quickly get back to the crease, but just when he was doing so, he dropped his bat as it stuck into the pitch outside the crease.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 3- LIVE!

Nick Pope, who was standing at short leg, quickly gave the ball to the keeper Ben Foakes who took off the stumps to send back Pujara for 7.

"This is the time when you blame the pitch," former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar cheekily said on commentary.

"Earlier, the ball was getting stuck, and now the bat is getting stuck. It is even now, now you blame the pitch," he continued.

Meanwhile, India lost four wickets within one hour of the day's play - with Rohit, Pujara, Rishabh Pant, and Ajinkya Rahane all getting out.

