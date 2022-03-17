Punjab Kings unveil new jersey ahead of IPL 2022

The Punjab Kings have unveiled the jersey that they will be wearing for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The jersey does not feature any drastic changes from what they wore last season, which was the first time they played under their current name and stopped using “Kings XI Punjab”.

The launch of their new jersey last season had led to a lot of comparisons to Royal Challengers Bangalore's old jersey with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal even mockingly “welcoming” Chris Gayle and KL Rahul to RCB .

Rahul, who was captain of PBKS, will lead Lucknow Super Giants this season. Mayank Agarwal has been announced as the team's skipper. Shikhar Dhawan, who is among the players that PBKS acquired in the mega auction this year, said that he is looking forward to playing under Agarwal.

"I am looking very positive. Playing under Mayank will be good for me. We have a strong team, all youngsters are very good and talented. We hope we will do something big this time. Also if I get chance to open with Mayank then it will be so good for me because it will be a big responsibility and I am ready to handle it," added Dhawan.

Punjab Kings will commence their Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 27 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai. PBKS, led by Mayank Agarwal, would look to gain early momentum in the tournament by getting off a winning start against IPL 2016 runners-up, RCB.

PBKS are a part of Group B and will take on their fellow group members Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Giants two times each. They will also play their Group A counterparts Delhi Capitas twice apart from facing the remaining teams from the group once.