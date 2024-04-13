Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 27 of Indian Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 13 Apr 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Mohali
Punjab Kings squad -
Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Vishwanath Singh, Chris Woakes, Harshal Patel, Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Tanay Thyagarajann, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Prince Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa
Rajasthan Royals squad -
Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Keshav Maharaj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Donovan Ferreira, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Tanush Kotian, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Punjab (Playing XI) - Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada.
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Tanush Kotian, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Trent Boult, Keshav Maharaj, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Details
Match 27 of Indian Premier League, 2024 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals to be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Mohali at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.