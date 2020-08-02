‘I’m not blaming anyone’: Irfan Pathan opens up on Greg Chappell saga

cricket

It has been over a decade since Greg Chappell left the position as the head coach of India. And yet, his time as the coach is still remembered as one of the most controversial periods in Indian cricket history. There was a lot of media attention towards the Indian team at the time, and a large part of it was not positive. There were reports of tension between the team management and the players, and Chappell’s rift with former India captain Sourav Ganguly was well documented.

Another former Indian player who saw lot of changes in his roles, his style of play and remained a lot in the media limelight during the Chappell era was fast bowler Irfan Pathan. The left-armer had gained a lot of reputation for his ability to swing the ball both ways and he had a knack of taking wickets with the new ball. But under the Chappell era, Pathan was pushed as an all-rounder in the team, and it was felt that his promotion as a batsman has affected his bowling.

After Chappell left, Pathan remained in and out of the team. His final appearance for India was in a T20I match against South Africa in 2012, and last year, at the age of 35, Pathan announced retirement from all formats. In a recent interview, Irfan Pathan was asked if Greg Chappell was to be blamed for the downfall period in his career.

“To be very honest, no-one should be blamed for anything,” the former pacer told cricket.com. “Sometimes people have taken my statement in a different way: that this particular captain the coach has destroyed my career. I’m not blaming anyone.“

“I am No. 9 as far as the highest wicket-takers (for India) is concerned in ODI. I haven’t played international cricket for eight years now. I am still there. I am very grateful,” Pathan said.

“I am grateful that people love me so much even now, even though I have retired, even though I have not played international cricket for eight years, they still remember my swing,” he added.

The bowler went on to add that the question that must be asked if is he received enough backing. “But, if the question is did I get enough backing, I would say, I was not backed enough. It was clear. If a guy has taken five wickets in his last match and has got man of the match in T20, scored runs in ODIs, then he gets injured and there was never a roadmap for him getting back - obviously anyone will feel hard done by,” the former bowler said.

Pathan played 29 Test in which he picked up 100 wickets at an average of 32.26. He also played 120 ODIs in which he picked 173 wickets at an average of 29.72. Pathan also played 24 T20Is for India, in which he picked 28 wickets.