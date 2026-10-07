R Ashwin gives Mohammed Shami hope after Ajit Agarkar's exit marks Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India return: 'Door is not shut'

After the current T20I series against West Indies, India are all set to travel to New Zealand to face the Kiwis in a five-match T20I series. The Men in Blue announced their squad for this series, and the biggest headline from this was that veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally marked his comeback to the national side after 4 years. This was the first squad selection for Team India after Ajit Agarkar completed his role as the chief selector. With Agarkar no longer at the helm, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin now feels that it might also be time for Mohammed Shami to make it into the Team India squad.

Mohammed Shami's comeback hopes are raised after Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to the India squad (AP)

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Speaking on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat, R Ashwin said that perhaps Ajit Agarkar focused more on youngsters, and the change brought Bhuvneshwar Kumar back into the side, because they now might rely on experience, especially with Jasprit Bumrah's workload being managed time and again. Hence, he feels that the return of Mohammed Shami to the India squad too is not far away.

"The chairman of selectors is set to be changed. Ajit Agarkar is no longer a part of the setup. Maybe Ajit focused more on youngsters and newcomers. But now you see, without Bumrah, India's bowling attack can be a little susceptible. The BCCI is now leaning towards experience. The fact that they have picked Bhuvneshwar (Kumar), I wouldn't say that the door is shut on (Mohammed) Shami either. But I am extremely happy that Bhuvneshwar has broken down the door for his selection," Ashwin said.ALSO READ: What discarded India players can learn from Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Reinvent, adapt and make selectors need you again

When did Mohammad Shami last play for India?

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Deep Dive What factors contributed to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recall to the Indian cricket team after four years? Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recall was influenced by Ajit Agarkar's exit as chief selector, Jasprit Bumrah's absence, and a shift towards experienced players in the selection committee. How did Bhuvneshwar Kumar adapt his bowling style during his time away from the national team? Bhuvneshwar Kumar evolved by incorporating the wobble seam delivery, adjusting his lengths, and improving his thought process on when to use his variations, allowing him to become more competitive in T20 cricket. Could Bhuvneshwar Kumar's performance in the New Zealand T20I series impact his chances for the 2027 World Cup? Yes, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's performance in the T20I series could serve as a crucial audition for future selection, especially if he maintains consistency and demonstrates his capability to lead the pace attack.

{{^usCountry}} Mohammed Shami last played for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand back in March last year. He has since not found a chance to play in the national team in any format. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohammed Shami last played for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand back in March last year. He has since not found a chance to play in the national team in any format. {{/usCountry}}

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In fact, Shami and Agarkar have time and again had a go at each other time and again due to the pacer's non-selection. In fact, Agarkar had also hinted that Shami was not being looked at despite his performances in domestic cricket.

Mohammed Shami has played 64 Tests, 108 ODIs and 25 T20Is for India, picking up 229, 206 and 27 wickets respectively.

India squad for New Zealand T20I series

Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [WK], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav

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