R Ashwin reminds fans of Corbin Bosch’s IPL career after dream debut vs Pakistan in Boxing Day Test: ‘He was at RR…’

Corbin Bosch had a dream debut for South Africa on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, in Centurion on Thursday. The 30-year-old got a wicket off his very first delivery, removing Pakistan opener Shan Masood and made an instant impact. South Africa's Corbin Bosch, left, celebrates after bowling out Pakistan's Aamer Jamal.(AP)

Having hit the headlines for his stunning debut, Bosch also was congratulated by Ravichandran Ashwin, who reminded fans that he was part of IPL side Rajasthan Royals three years ago. Bosch replaced injured Nathan Coulter-Nile for a price of ₹20 Lakh during IPL 2022. Taking to X, Ashwin wrote, “Corbin Bosch was at RR 3 years ago and was the kind who was chasing excellence, Has started off well with the bat but it’s worth remembering that he averages 40 plus with bat in FC.”

Corbin Bosch's dream debut

Bosch started off his opening spell with a full delivery, outside off stump, which Masood could only play through the outer half of his bat and it flew to Marco Jansen at gully for a catch. His next wicket was Saud Shakeel, and it required the help of Ultra Edge. He sent a short delivery, angled down leg, and Shakeel tried to pull, but missed it, and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne took it to his right. UltraEdge showed a slight murmur just when it was next to the right glove of Shakeel.

Bosch’s third wicket was Aamir Jamal, who inside edged his delivery back to the stumps. Then he removed Naseem Shah for a two-ball duck. Bosch’s 4/63 saw Pakistan fold for 211 in 57.3 overs. In response, South Africa reached 82/3 at Stumps, and trail by 129 runs. Aiden Markram (47*) and captain Temba Bavuma (4*) will resume batting on Day 2. On Day 1, South Africa lost the wickets of Tony de Zorzi (2), Ryan Rickleton (8) and Tristan Stubbs (9).

All eyes will be on Bosch for the upcoming SA20 2025 season, and he will be representing Paarl Royals.