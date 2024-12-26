Yearender 2024: Retirements galore as Ashwin, Kohli, Rohit, Jadeja and more mark the end of an era

The year 2024 is drawing to a close, leaving behind a trail of unforgettable moments in cricket. From India clinching the T20 World Cup to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifting their third IPL trophy, and Joe Root surpassing Sir Alastair Cook to become England's leading Test run-scorer, the year was a spectacle of triumphs. Yet, it was also marked by some emotional farewells as several iconic players bid adieu to their illustrious careers. Yearender 2024: List of all cricketers who announced their retirement this year. (Ravichandran Ashwin/BCCI Instagram )

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's legendary off-spinner, surprised fans with his retirement from international cricket following the third Test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane. This announcement was on unexpected lines, momentarily overshadowing the earlier retirement of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rohit Sharma from T20Is, a decision they made shortly after India's T20 World Cup victory in Barbados.

For cricket enthusiasts, 2024 will be remembered as a bittersweet year. It witnessed the retirements of stalwarts like James Anderson, Shikhar Dhawan, Tim Southee, Dinesh Karthik, and David Warner. While some stepped away from international cricket entirely, others chose to retire from specific formats, marking the end of an era in the sport.

Here is the list of cricketers who retired from one or multiple formats of international cricket in 2024:

Ravichandran Ashwin (international cricket)

At 38, Ashwin announced his retirement shortly after the Gabba Test against Australia. The timing, in the midst of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, caught everyone off guard, making it a bolt from the blue. Ashwin concluded his remarkable international career with 765 wickets across all formats, including an impressive 537 in Tests. He retires as India's second-highest wicket-taker in international cricket, behind only the legendary Anil Kumble.

Despite stepping away from the international stage, Ashwin’s mastery remains intact. Fans can look forward to watching him weave his magic in club cricket and the IPL. Yet, the void he leaves in international cricket is irreplaceable. Revered as the "scientist" of world cricket, Ashwin's departure marks the end of an era defined by innovation, intellect, and unmatched skill.

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma (T20Is)

Moments after India secured a thrilling victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados, Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is during the post-match presentation. Kohli, 36, ended his illustrious T20I career with 4,188 runs in 125 matches at a phenomenal average of 48.69. A two-time Player of the Tournament in the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups, Kohli's contributions to the format have been nothing short of legendary.

In a dramatic turn of events, minutes later, Rohit and Jadeja also declared their retirements from T20Is, capping their careers on the highest note. Rohit, who played 159 T20Is and amassed 4,231 runs, leaves as one of the format's most prolific scorers. Meanwhile, Jadeja, a versatile all-rounder, featured in 74 T20Is, scoring 515 runs and claiming 54 wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan (all formats of the game)

Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2024, ending a stellar career. The elegant left-hander scored 2,315 runs in Tests, 6,793 in ODIs, and 1,579 in T20Is, including 17 ODI centuries and seven Test hundreds. Renowned for his aggressive batting at the top of the order, Dhawan played a pivotal role in many of India's limited-overs triumphs. Dhawan had a knack for rising to the occasion during ICC tournaments, where his performances often stood out. His heroics in the 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy remain etched in the memories of cricket fans.

Dinesh Karthik (all formats of the game)

Dinesh Karthik announced his retirement just days after the conclusion of IPL 2024. In an emotional Instagram post, he wrote, "I have decided to move on from playing representative cricket. I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead."

Karthik represented the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024, sparking speculation about a possible return to India's T20 World Cup squad due to his impressive performances as a finisher. However, that opportunity did not materialise. Over the course of his career, Karthik featured in 26 Tests, 94 ODIs, and 60 T20Is for India, with over 3,000 international runs.

Siddharth Kaul (all formats of the game)

Siddharth Kaul announced his retirement from cricket in November 2024, concluding a 17-year career. The 34-year-old pacer represented India in three ODIs and three T20Is. A key member of India’s U19 World Cup-winning squad in 2008, Kaul shared the stage with future stars like Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

James Anderson (international cricket)

England pacer James Anderson, widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in cricket history, bid farewell to international cricket after the Lord's Test against the West Indies. Anderson concluded his illustrious career as the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, with only Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne ahead of him.

In a poignant moment befitting the occasion, Anderson's family rang the iconic Lord's bell as he stepped onto the field one final time, marking the end of an era at the home of cricket.

David Warner (international cricket)

David Warner was the first to announce his retirement this year, bringing the curtains down on an extraordinary career after his final Test against Pakistan in Sydney. The dynamic left-handed batter represented Australia in 112 Tests, 161 ODIs, and 110 T20Is, amassing an impressive 18,995 runs across all formats.

A cornerstone of Australian cricket, Warner played a pivotal role in the team's triumphs, including the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2021 T20 World Cup, cementing his legacy as one of the modern greats of the game.

Neil Wagner (international cricket)

Neil Wagner, the fiery left-arm pacer announced his retirement from international cricket in February 2024, just before the series against Australia. He concluded his career as New Zealand's fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 260 scalps at an impressive average of 27.

Known for his relentless aggression and tireless work ethic, Wagner's strike rate of 52 is second only to the legendary Sir Richard Hadlee (50) among New Zealanders with over 100 Test wickets.

Wagner featured in 64 Tests, winning 32 of them, and took 143 wickets at an outstanding average of 22 in those victories. He was a key member of New Zealand's World Test Championship-winning squad in 2021.

Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir (international cricket)

Pakistan's Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir announced their retirements from international cricket in December 2024, marking the end of two impactful careers. Imad, who debuted in May 2015 against Zimbabwe, played 55 ODIs and 75 T20Is for Pakistan. A versatile all-rounder, he amassed 1,540 runs and took 117 wickets in 130 international matches.

Amir, 32, made his international debut in June 2009 and went on to represent Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20Is. Known for his prodigious swing and composure under pressure, Amir claimed 271 international wickets and contributed 1,179 runs across all formats.

Tim Southee (Tests)

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee bid farewell to Test cricket after the conclusion of the three-match series against England. Over the course of his career, Southee played 107 Tests, taking 391 wickets at an average of 30.26. Since making his debut in 2008, he has been a pivotal part of New Zealand's bowling attack across all formats, featuring in four ICC Cricket World Cups, seven T20 World Cups, two Champions Trophy tournaments, and a World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

Southee played a crucial role in New Zealand's triumph in the inaugural ICC WTC (2019-21), claiming 56 wickets at an outstanding average of 20 over the two-year campaign. His performance in the WTC Final at Southampton, where he took five wickets, was monumental in securing a historic win.

Dawid Malan (international cricket)

A former No. 1 ranked ICC T20I batter, Dawid Malan is among the few England players to have scored centuries in all three international formats. He debuted in 2017 and was known for his elegant strokeplay and consistency across formats.

Shannon Gabriel (international cricket)

West Indies pacer Gabriel announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2024. The 36-year-old played 59 Tests, 25 ODIs, and two T20Is for West Indies, scalping 202 wickets. He holds the fourth-best match figures for a West Indian – 13/121. He registered these bowling figures against Sri Lanka in June 2018.

Moeen Ali (international cricket)

England all-rounder Moeen Ali announced retirement from international cricket in September 2024. Moeen, who made his international debut in 2014, scored 6678 international runs. Besides, he also scalped 366 wickets and was a part of England's 2019 Cricket World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup-winning teams.

Shakib Al Hasan (T20Is)

Considered one of Bangladesh’s greatest cricketers, Shakib retired from T20Is in 2024 but will continue in ODIs until the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. He hit over 4000 Test runs and 240 wickets, and in T20Is, he scored 2251 runs and took 149 wickets.

It is important to state that Shakib might have retired from Tests as well because he had announced that his farewell match would be against South Africa in Mirpur. However, he did not turn up for the match due to protests back home.

Mahmudullah (T20Is)

Former Bangladesh captain and all-rounder Mahmudullah retired from T20Is, having played over 130 matches and being the second-leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in the format. He also took 40 wickets in T20Is. As of now, he has expressed his desire to continue playing ODIs for Bangladesh.