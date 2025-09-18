Search Search
Thursday, Sept 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

R Ashwin set for ‘Team India’ return nine months after international retirement — but there's a twist

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 08:48 pm IST

R Ashwin bid adieu to international cricket last December, midway through the tour of Australia

Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to make his return to the Indian team, nine months after announcing his international retirement. But there is a major twist to the development. The veteran bowler has agreed to be part of Team India in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament to be held here from November 7-9.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin retired from international cricket last December(PTI)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin retired from international cricket last December(PTI)

Ashwin bid adieu to international cricket last December, midway through the tour of Australia. However, he continued his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he played for the Chennai Super Kings earlier this year. But just when speculations were rife over his trade from the CSK, Ashwin took to social media to announce his retirement from all forms of cricket last month.

ALSO READ: PCB’s version of Andy Pycroft apology exposed as false after muted evidence stirs buzz: 'There was no question…'

Upon his retirement, Ashwin revealed that he was available to work in various leagues worldwide. This even led to the spin bowling legend receiving offers from the Big Bash League, The Hundred and the ILT20. Although he has yet to officially confirm his availability for these overseas tournaments, on Thursday, Hong Kong Sixes organisers announced that Ashwin will be playing in the upcoming edition.

The organisers said in a release, "Widely regarded as one of the finest spin bowlers in modern cricket, Ashwin's inclusion adds immense depth, experience, and star power to Team India's campaign in this fast-paced, action-packed global tournament."

Ashwin said, "This format requires a different strategy and will prove to be high octane which I am looking forward to play alongside my ex-teammates. I am also thrilled to compete against some quality players in the opposition teams, it will be a good challenge for us."

The Hong Kong Sixes tournament, first held in 1992, is a six-a-side event. A game consists of a maximum of 5 six-ball overs bowled by each side, except for the final, which will consist of 5 eight-ball overs. Each member of the fielding side shall bowl one over, with the exception of the wicketkeeper.

The last edition, held in 2024, comprised 24 teams. Pakistan is the most prolific side in the tournament, having won five titles and finished as the runner-up five other times.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live
Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live
News / Cricket News / R Ashwin set for ‘Team India’ return nine months after international retirement — but there's a twist
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On